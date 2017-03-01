February 2017 takes top spot for record warmth in Lake Charles

February 2017 sets the record for the warmest February in history for Lake Charles with a monthly average temperature of 64.1 degrees Fahrenheit.

The previous record was 64.0 degrees set back in 1927.

The average temperature is calculated by taking a daily average of a combination of the high and low temperature each day for the entire month.

February is typically one of Southwest Louisiana’s coldest months of winter, with a normal average temperature of 55 degrees, with 2017 averaging at just over 9 degrees above the normal mean temperature.

Lake Charles saw no below freezing temperatures for the entire month and only one morning where lows reached the upper 30s.

January 2017 was not much cooler, setting a third-place record for the warmest January in Lake Charles.

