UPDATE: Fire marshal releases names of Sulphur couple who died in house fire

The state fire marshal has released the names of the two people who died following an early morning house fire in Sulphur.

Arlan Barrilleaux, 69, and his wife, Dianne, 58, died in the fire at 2425 Jett St., along with three of their four dogs, said Brant Thompson, chief deputy with the State Fire Marshal's Office.

A Sulphur Fire Department spokesman said the department received the call about the fire around 2 a.m. Wednesday from a neighbor in the 2500 block of Jett Street, who said the home across the street was on fire and that two people were believed to be inside.

When firefighters arrived, the home was engulfed in flames.

Thompson said the fire was caused by an unattended pot left on the kitchen stove. There were no working smoke alarms in the home, he said. The investigation continues.

The Calcasieu Parish coroner said preliminary indications show that the couple died of smoke inhalation.

The home suffered significant structural damage, Thompson said.

Sulphur police and Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office deputies also responded to the scene.

