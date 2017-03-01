UPDATE: Fire marshal releases names of Sulphur couple who died in house fire

Due to the threat of inclement weather, tonight's Downtown at Sundown will be moved inside the Lake Charles Civic Center Coliseum.More >>
Dogs of all sizes will be on today's Gill Bright Animal Hospital Puppy Cam.More >>
McNeese State University senior, Brad Traviss hopped on a plane in Houston to head back to his hometown of Manchester for summer break.More >>
The one word that kept coming up in conversation was 'family.' This school means so much to generations of residents who were heartbroken to see it go. "To stand there and watch the devastation, to see areas where you know where the fire was, to know you were in that area just that day, to see it go away, it's just shocking," said Sandy Jones, speech therapist of 35 years...More >>
School is out, summer is here, and there is no shortage of family-friendly happenings that will not cost you a penny. Here's what's going on this weekend in your Freebie Friday report.More >>
