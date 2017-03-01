WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Sulphur house fire - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Sulphur house fire

By KPLC Digital Staff
(Source: pablo) (Source: pablo)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

Good Morning. Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

A house fire in Sulphur has claimed two lives. KPLC's Kayla Courvell is at the scene and will have more information this morning.

The Lake Charles Boy Scout struck by a vehicle in Texas has died.

Sowela is offering an open house for individuals interested in learning more about or enrolling at the college. 

Plus, a Lake Charles church is once again doing its part to support education in the poverty-stricken country of Haiti.

And if you're wondering what to do with all the Mardi Gras beads you caught, the Autism Society is collecting them.

In weather, March 1 begins what is referred to as the start of meteorological spring, and it feels like spring without a doubt this morning with temperatures in the 70s and high humidity values still in place. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

Remember if you are not near a TV this morning, you can watch us live on the desktop or your smartphone.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

