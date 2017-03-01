WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Sulphur house fire

Good Morning. Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

A house fire in Sulphur has claimed two lives. KPLC's Kayla Courvell is at the scene and will have more information this morning.

The Lake Charles Boy Scout struck by a vehicle in Texas has died.

Sowela is offering an open house for individuals interested in learning more about or enrolling at the college.

Plus, a Lake Charles church is once again doing its part to support education in the poverty-stricken country of Haiti.

And if you're wondering what to do with all the Mardi Gras beads you caught, the Autism Society is collecting them.

In weather, March 1 begins what is referred to as the start of meteorological spring, and it feels like spring without a doubt this morning with temperatures in the 70s and high humidity values still in place. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

