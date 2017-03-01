Krewe of Krewes closes out Fat Tuesday in a spectacular fashion

Another Mardi Gras season is coming to an end on this Fat Tuesday. And as always, Mardi Gras in Southwest Louisiana finished up in spectacular fashion -

with the biggest parade of the season.

It's a mobile show like no other. The Krewe of Krewe Parade - spanning 4 miles - through downtown Lake Charles. Hundreds of Krewe members aboard floats, tossing beads and other goodies to the thousands lining the parade route. It's a event so popular, folks travel from all over to be part of the fun.

Barbara Tetolinno drove all the way from San Antonio to participate in the celebration.

"It's great. Its fantastic. I'm enjoying it. I've been to New Orleans before but I'm rally enjoying this," she said.

The skies were cloudy, but heavy rain stayed away - allowing everyone to party on - including costumed kids - jumping for beads.

"Got my face painted, enjoying the spirit. whew Bunkie!" one said.

The parade took about an hour for floats to finish the route.

