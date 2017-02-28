Hot hitting Cowgirls defeat South Alabama on Mardi Gras

McNeese softball continued its hot hitting and scored all the runs it needed in the first two innings here Tuesday in a 7-1 win over South Alabama.



McNeese (8-9) gave up a run to South Alabama (13-2) in the first inning on a RBI single by Haleigh Lane for a 1-0 lead.



The Cowgirls responded with four runs on two hits in the bottom of the first inning to take a 4-1 lead. A three RBI home run by Morgan Catron who was named the Southland Conference Hitter of the week just minutes before she sent her fifth homer of the season over the center field wall, gave the Cowgirls a little cushion. McNeese added another run when Taylor Schmidt was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded for a 4-1 lead.



A three run second inning by McNeese upped its lead to 7-1. Back-to-back doubles by Hailey Drew and Catron extended the lead to 5-1. Tori Yanitor’s two RBI home run, her fifth of the season, gave the Cowgirls a 7-1 lead.



McNeese ended the game with eight hits, six of which were extra base hits. Catron and Yanitor picked up three hits apiece to lead the Cowgirls hitting attack and both players accounted for six of the seven RBI. Catron knocked in four runs and Yanitor brought home three.



Freshman pitcher Alexandra Flores picked up her second straight victory in as many outings to improve to 3-2 on the year. Flores gave up five hits, two walks and struck out four in the complete game victory.



After allowing two hits to the Jaguars in the first inning, Flores settled down and retired 10 of the next 11 batters she faced before giving up a single in the fifth. She would give up two more hits in the sixth before striking out Abby Krzyweicki with two runners on to end the inning. In the seventh, with one out, Flores got MC Nichols and Kristian Foster to ground out to end the game, handing South Alabama only their second loss of the season. The Jaguars other loss of the season was 3-1 loss at Alabama in mid-February.



Destin Vicknair dropped her first game of the season (7-1) after giving up seven earned runs on five hits, two walks and one strikeout. Vicknair entered the game with a 0.53 ERA.



McNeese will head to the West coast to take part in the San Diego Classic hosted by both San Diego and San Diego State Thursday through Saturday.

