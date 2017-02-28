Iowa keeps tradition going at 38th annual Chicken Run

The Iowa Chicken Run is a tradition that has been going strong since the 70s.

Generations of families carried on their childhood memories Tuesday.

"There's a lot of tradition here for the annual chicken run, along with a parade, zydeco music and gumbo, let the good times roll," said Rodney Victorian. "It's pretty much we're trying to keep a tradition up started by my grandfather, Mr. Willie Bushnell."

Be sure and send us your Mardi Gras photos to newmedia@kplctv.com. Click HERE to see the slideshow.

Running to catch chickens and spending time with family are just two aspects of Mardi Gras in Iowa. There's also a parade, music, dancing and enough gumbo for 300 people.

"When I was a kid, I remember how we used to chase a chicken and follow the grown-ups, just a family type enjoyment these days," Victorian said.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.