Tee Mamou-Iota celebrates an old-fashioned Mardi Gras - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

IOTA, LA (KPLC) -

Organizers say the Tee Mamou-Iota Mardi Gras is the oldest celebration of its kind in the state. Many who go said it's hard to decide which part is the best.

If you like the antics of the Mardi Gras revelers who wreak havoc on the countryside in search of fixins' for a gumbo, that could be the best part.

But then if you like the old-time tradition, maybe you like it best when they sing their traditional Mardi Gras begging song in French.

Then again, once you arrive in Iota, you see all the people decked out in costumes and wearing their dancin' shoes, and you might just decide the music and dancing are the best part.

Yet some people will tell you the food is the best part.

"I had jambalaya and bread pudding with rum sauce, " said Charles from Breaux Bridge.

But there were lots of other tasty treats - from deep fried shrimp to fancy pecans and boudin - and even fried ribs.

It's hard to figure out what's best when visitors like Sheila Finn from San Francisco say it's all good.

"The music; the dancing; the culture; fabulous. Three sounds:  FAB-U-LLOUS!" she said.

In early afternoon, the little Mardi Gras-ers who are still in training take to the stage in their colorful costumes and screen masks. After demonstrating they can dance around the stage and keep time to the music, they then show how well they are learning to beg for coins, which their relatives and friends gladly toss to them.  

But once the grown-up Mardi Gras-ers finally make their way from the Acadia Parish back roads to Iota, maybe you think that's the best part.  

So, if you missed the best part or any part, it all happens again this time next year.  

For more on the history of the Tee Mamou-Iota Mardi Gras click here.

