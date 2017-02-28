Fat Tuesday festivities focused on family, friends, food - and freebies

Fat Tuesday is a day to be surrounded by family and friends, to eat lots of food and to sport plenty of beads.

In Lake Charles on Ryan Street, in the empty parking lot between the Charleston Building and the Parish Courthouse, was the "The Zone," a kid-friendly, alcohol-free zone, sponsored by the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury. The children got to enjoy a train ride, bounce houses, laser tag, creative face paintings and plenty of food, pizza and snow cones to go around.

"I think it's real nice for the kids and there is no alcohol and you come out and enjoy yourself out here," said attendee Raywood Joubert.

The parades kicked off with the first-ever Second Line Stroll, which allowed people to strut their Mardi Gras spirit on foot.

Followed by the Jeeps on Parade and then Motor Gras parades, where hot rods, classics and motorcycles got to cruise down the street.

But for parade-goers, young and old, it was all about the beads.

"A hundred," responded four-year-old Carson Booker about how many beads he thought he would catch throughout the day.

It was the same for Laylah Desdune, 5. "Maybe a hundred of them,"she said.

And, although Patricia Trahan has lost count of how many Mardi Gras celebrations she's attended, she never turns down a bead.

"I like the beads; I've had beads and beads and beads," said Trahan.

Others were not as concerned about the beads - they were simply interested in spending time with friends - even if that friend is a chicken.

"I was sitting at home and I decided I wanted to bring something out here," said Marcy Tweed, who decided to bring her six-month-old chicken. "It was going to be my dog, but the chicken took first place; she came."

Tweed's chicken, lovingly named, "Ms. Caramel" will not be a part of any chicken runs under Tweed's watch.

"She's not going in any pot," Tweed said.

