BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Cynthia Arceneaux

As black history month comes to an end, KPLC is highlighting one of our own.

Longtime anchor/reporter Cynthia Arceneaux began her anchoring career at KPLC more than 30 years ago. Since then, she has become not only a major part of this station, but she's a major part of the community as well.

After earning her journalism degree from LSU, Arceneaux began her journey at KPLC in 1982 as the first African-American anchor in Lake Charles.

"It's important for people to have a visual image of what brilliance is and for young people, specifically African American girls who grew up in the '90s, Cynthia Arceneaux was that image," said Cary Chavis, speech and debate coach at Washington-Marion High School.

"As her daughter, seeing that people look to her like that, it inspires me to be just half the woman that she was," said her daughter, Lexi Hebert.

She's described by co-workers, both current and former, as an anchor who knows exactly how to capture a moment so that viewers can understand the story.

"Probably her legacy will be that, in many events across people's lives, they'll remember it was Cynthia Arceneaux who was communicating with them, telling them the information they needed to stay or get out of harm's way," said Theresa Schmidt, who has worked with Arceneaux since the beginning.



"Things happen that are scary for people and after listening to her, they were a little less scared and more focused on what they can do about the problem." said Jim Serra, former General Manager at KPLC.

Arceneaux continues to improve her craft, anchoring three newscasts daily and hosting a monthly public affairs show, "Emphasis."

"I love that even in this point in her career, she's still honing her craft and getting better," said John Ware, KPLC's general manager.

Arceneaux did work in New Orleans for a brief stint before coming back to Southwest Louisiana, the place she calls home.

"She could work anywhere in the world but she chooses to be here because she loves the community," said Ware. "She is Southwest Louisiana."

"Cynthia personifies what it is to be walking, talking black history." said Chavis.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.