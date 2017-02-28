MARDI GRAS MARRIAGE: Couple gets married on Krewe of Mischief float

Wedding bells and zydeco music played as Jeff and Kim Lanclos got married on a Mardi Gras float on Fat Tuesday.

The Krewe of Mischief couple got married on their krewe's float. It was a last-minute decision, and the couple couldn't be happier.

Surrounded by friends, family, and beads, they held a wedding unlike any other.

"We wanted something different with our Krewe of Mischief people," said Kim Lanclos. "My family is out of town, this is our in-town family."

"We're excited, we've been up all night preparing for this," said Mike Richard, captain of the Krewe of Mischief.

Having gotten married on Mardi Gras, it shouldn't be hard for Jeff to remember his anniversary, said Captain Richard.

