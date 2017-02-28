MARDI GRAS MARRIAGE: Couple gets married on Krewe of Mischief f - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

MARDI GRAS MARRIAGE: Couple gets married on Krewe of Mischief float

(Source: Sophia Landry / KPLC) (Source: Sophia Landry / KPLC)
(Source: Sophia Landry/KPLC) (Source: Sophia Landry/KPLC)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Wedding bells and zydeco music played as Jeff and Kim Lanclos got married on a Mardi Gras float on Fat Tuesday. 

The Krewe of Mischief couple got married on their krewe's float. It was a last-minute decision, and the couple couldn't be happier. 

Surrounded by friends, family, and beads, they held a wedding unlike any other.

Mobile users click HERE to see more photos of the wedding.

"We wanted something different with our Krewe of Mischief people," said Kim Lanclos. "My family is out of town, this is our in-town family." 

"We're excited, we've been up all night preparing for this," said Mike Richard, captain of the Krewe of Mischief. 

Having gotten married on Mardi Gras, it shouldn't be hard for Jeff to remember his anniversary, said Captain Richard.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Community looks back on fond memories of Oakdale Elementary

    Community looks back on fond memories of Oakdale Elementary

    Thursday, June 1 2017 10:39 PM EDT2017-06-02 02:39:32 GMT
    (Source: Joseph Lockett / Oakdale Police Chief)(Source: Joseph Lockett / Oakdale Police Chief)

    The one word that kept coming up in conversation was 'family.' This school means so much to generations of residents who were heartbroken to see it go. "To stand there and watch the devastation, to see areas where you know where the fire was, to know you were in that area just that day, to see it go away, it's just shocking," said Sandy Jones, speech therapist of 35 years...

    More >>

    The one word that kept coming up in conversation was 'family.' This school means so much to generations of residents who were heartbroken to see it go. "To stand there and watch the devastation, to see areas where you know where the fire was, to know you were in that area just that day, to see it go away, it's just shocking," said Sandy Jones, speech therapist of 35 years...

    More >>

  • State fire marshal investigating cause of Oakdale fire

    State fire marshal investigating cause of Oakdale fire

    Thursday, June 1 2017 10:01 PM EDT2017-06-02 02:01:06 GMT
    (Source: Joseph Lockett / Oakdale Police Chief)(Source: Joseph Lockett / Oakdale Police Chief)

    The state fire marshal is investigating to help determine the cause of the fire that destroyed much of Oakdale Elementary School Wednesday. Allen Parish school officials are working to develop a plan to provide for the children who would normally attend classes there in the fall, but first they have to get the findings of both the fire marshal and an insurance adjuster. Through the day the fire was still smoldering and a few school employees were allowed a...

    More >>

    The state fire marshal is investigating to help determine the cause of the fire that destroyed much of Oakdale Elementary School Wednesday. Allen Parish school officials are working to develop a plan to provide for the children who would normally attend classes there in the fall, but first they have to get the findings of both the fire marshal and an insurance adjuster. Through the day the fire was still smoldering and a few school employees were allowed a...

    More >>

  • UPDATE: Steel beam removed, ship channel reopened

    UPDATE: Steel beam removed, ship channel reopened

    Thursday, June 1 2017 9:38 PM EDT2017-06-02 01:38:41 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    The Calcasieu Ship Channel has reopened and vessel traffic has resumed without restrictions, after divers and salvage crews were able to remove the steel pipe obstructing it late Thursday afternoon, said Lt. Peter Bizzaro, public affairs officer for Coast Guard Lake Charles. The channel was closed south of Hackberry after a steel beam fell off a dredging barge yesterday. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Ship Channel has reopened and vessel traffic has resumed without restrictions, after divers and salvage crews were able to remove the steel pipe obstructing it late Thursday afternoon, said Lt. Peter Bizzaro, public affairs officer for Coast Guard Lake Charles. The channel was closed south of Hackberry after a steel beam fell off a dredging barge yesterday. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly