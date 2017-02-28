MARDI GRAS MARRIAGE: Couple gets married on Krewe of Mischief float

The one word that kept coming up in conversation was 'family.' This school means so much to generations of residents who were heartbroken to see it go. "To stand there and watch the devastation, to see areas where you know where the fire was, to know you were in that area just that day, to see it go away, it's just shocking," said Sandy Jones, speech therapist of 35 years...More >>
The state fire marshal is investigating to help determine the cause of the fire that destroyed much of Oakdale Elementary School Wednesday. Allen Parish school officials are working to develop a plan to provide for the children who would normally attend classes there in the fall, but first they have to get the findings of both the fire marshal and an insurance adjuster. Through the day the fire was still smoldering and a few school employees were allowed a...More >>
The Calcasieu Ship Channel has reopened and vessel traffic has resumed without restrictions, after divers and salvage crews were able to remove the steel pipe obstructing it late Thursday afternoon, said Lt. Peter Bizzaro, public affairs officer for Coast Guard Lake Charles. The channel was closed south of Hackberry after a steel beam fell off a dredging barge yesterday. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
Deputies are looking for Ryan Rashall, the Moss Bluff man accused of stealing a cash register drawer from a convenience store off Highway 171 in Moss Bluff at around 2:10 a.m. Thursday.
"In 27 years of me being here, I have not seen anybody walk in and just grab a cash register and run off with it," said Commander James McGee of the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.More >>
Today, June 1, marks the first day of hurricane season, but how many of us are prepared? For many, Hurricane preparedness is not at the top of their lists, but it should be. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) above-normal Atlantic hurricane season is most likely this year. So how can you prepare if you haven't done so yet? The National Hurricane Center and Federal Emergency Management Agency's (FEMA) has several tips: Put together a...More >>
