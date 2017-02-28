UPDATE: Boy struck by vehicle on Ryan Street has been treated and released

A 14-year-old boy who was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Ryan and 18th streets Tuesday morning has been treated and released from the hospital, his mother said.

Jakob Reeves was trying to cross the road around 10 a.m. to get to a store at Ryan and 18th streets when he was struck in the inside southbound lane of Ryan Street, said Deputy Chief Mark Kraus, Lake Charles Police Department spokesman. A vehicle in the outside lane was stopped as the juvenile crossed, but he was struck as he stepped into the inside lane.

Reeves was taken to a local hospital, then transported by air to Lafayette hospital to be checked out by a pediatric neurologist, his mother said. Police said he was conscious at the scene.

