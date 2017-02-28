UPDATE: Boy struck by vehicle on Ryan Street has been treated an - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

BREAKING

UPDATE: Boy struck by vehicle on Ryan Street has been treated and released

By Johnathan Manning, Digital Content Producer
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

A 14-year-old boy who was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Ryan and 18th streets Tuesday morning has been treated and released from the hospital, his mother said.

Jakob Reeves was trying to cross the road around 10 a.m. to get to a store at Ryan and 18th streets when he was struck in the inside southbound lane of Ryan Street, said Deputy Chief Mark Kraus, Lake Charles Police Department spokesman. A vehicle in the outside lane was stopped as the juvenile crossed, but he was struck as he stepped into the inside lane.

Reeves was taken to a local hospital, then transported by air to Lafayette hospital to be checked out by a pediatric neurologist, his mother said. Police said he was conscious at the scene. 

  • Caught on camera: Suspect unmasked

    Deputies are looking for Ryan Rashall, the Moss Bluff man accused of stealing a cash register drawer from a convenience store off Highway 171 in Moss Bluff at around 2:10 a.m. Thursday.

    "In 27 years of me being here, I have not seen anybody walk in and just grab a cash register and run off with it," said Commander James McGee of the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.

  • Hurricane season 2017: Are you prepared?

    Today, June 1, marks the first day of hurricane season, but how many of us are prepared? For many, Hurricane preparedness is not at the top of their lists, but it should be.  According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) above-normal Atlantic hurricane season is most likely this year. So how can you prepare if you haven't done so yet? The National Hurricane Center and Federal Emergency Management Agency's (FEMA) has several tips: Put together a...

  • State Fire Marshal investigating cause of Oakdale fire

    The state fire marshal is investigating to help determine the cause of the fire that destroyed much of Oakdale Elementary School Wednesday. Allen Parish school officials are working to develop a plan to provide for the children who would normally attend classes there in the fall, but  before making a plan they have to get the findings of both the fire marshal and an insurance adjuster.  Through the day the fire was still smoldering and a few school employees were allowed a...More >>
