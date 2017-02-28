ASH WEDNESDAY: 'All come from dust, and to dust all return' - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

ASH WEDNESDAY: 'All come from dust, and to dust all return'

By KPLC Digital Staff
Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of Lent, the 40 days of prayer and fasting in preparation for Easter when Christians celebrate the resurrection of Christ.

Many Christians from different religious backgrounds will receive ashes on their foreheads that symbolize man's formation from ashes and the inevitable return to ashes in death.

The ashes are prepared by burning palm leaves from the previous year's Palm Sunday and mixing them with olive oil.

The priest repeats Ecclesiastes 3:20 as he applies the ashes to the forehead: "All come from dust, and to dust all return."

