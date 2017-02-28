Fat Tuesday 2017 has arrived! - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

ADVERTISEMENT
Bookmark and Share

Fat Tuesday 2017 has arrived!

By Johnathan Manning, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

Fat Tuesday has arrived.

Floats, beads, candy, parades - today is Mardi Gras in Southwest Louisiana!

And don't forget: today is last call for king cakes.

There are four parades that will roll through Lake Charles today, beginning with the Second Line Stroll at 1 p.m. and culminating with the Krewe of Krewe's Parade at 5 p.m.

KPLC and FOX29 will have live streams of all four parades. Watch live HERE.

Be sure and send us your Mardi Gras photos to newmedia@kplctv.com. Click HERE to see the slideshow.

There's a Kid's Zone for the youngsters set up on Ryan Street, in between Pujo and Kirby Street.

The Iowa Chicken Run and the Tee-Mamou Iota Folklife Festival offer more traditional Mardi Gras festivities.

Our own Theresa Schmidt is on her way to Iota.

Here are details on what's happening today:

Second Line Stroll: Tuesday, Feb. 28, 1 p.m., Downtown Lake Charles. Area groups strut their Mardi Gras spirit down Ryan Street to the tunes of Mardi Gras music in this walking parade.

Jeeps on Parade: Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2 p.m., Downtown Lake Charles. In conjunction with Seven Slots Society, jeep lovers unite to roll down Ryan Street in this jammin' jeep parade.

Motor Gras Parade: Tuesday, Feb. 28, 3 p.m, Downtown-Midtown, Lake Charles. View hot rods, classics and motorcycles as they cruise down Ryan Street.

Krewe of Krewes' Parade: Tuesday, Feb. 28, 5 p.m., Downtown-Midtown Lake Charles. More than 100 elaborate krewe floats, costumes, beads and more wind through the city in the culmination of the Fat Tuesday celebration.

Iowa

Iowa Chicken Run: Tuesday, Feb. 28, 10 a.m.The chicken run starts and ends at the KC Hall and runs west down Hwy. 90. Ride a float, catch a chicken and finish with some gumbo and live music for a toe-tapping good time.

Acadia Parish

Crowley

Carnival d' Acadie: Tuesday, February 28, 11 a.m. - 8 p.m., Enterprise Center Grounds, 11 North Parkerson Avenue. Food items and refreshments will be sold by local and commercial vendors. The parade will begin at 2:30 p.m. There will be a costume contest and entertainment throughout the day. No pets allowed. For more information, call City Hall at 337-783-0824.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Lake Charles men indicted on armed robbery, home invasion charges

    Lake Charles men indicted on armed robbery, home invasion charges

    Thursday, June 1 2017 6:28 PM EDT2017-06-01 22:28:05 GMT
    (Source: City of Lake Charles)(Source: City of Lake Charles)

    Two Lake Charles men have been indicted on charges stemming from an armed robbery of a home in the 2700 block of Church Street in April.

    21-year-old suspects Dontae Scott and Walter Williams were each indicted on a charge of armed robbery with a firearm and a charge of home invasion related to an April 6 home invasion and armed robbery.

    More >>

    Two Lake Charles men have been indicted on charges stemming from an armed robbery of a home in the 2700 block of Church Street in April.

    21-year-old suspects Dontae Scott and Walter Williams were each indicted on a charge of armed robbery with a firearm and a charge of home invasion related to an April 6 home invasion and armed robbery.

    More >>

  • Man arrested on murder charge in connection with missing Lafayette teen

    Man arrested on murder charge in connection with missing Lafayette teen

    Thursday, June 1 2017 5:47 PM EDT2017-06-01 21:47:36 GMT
    (Source: Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Department)(Source: Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Department)

    A Lafayette man has been arrested in the case of missing Lafayette teen Jacqueline "Daisy" Landry, according to KATC. 

    Malik Davis, 22, was arrested Wednesday night by detectives on a charge of second degree murder and booked into the Lafayette Parish jail, according to John Mowell, spokesman for the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office.

    More >>

    A Lafayette man has been arrested in the case of missing Lafayette teen Jacqueline "Daisy" Landry, according to KATC. 

    Malik Davis, 22, was arrested Wednesday night by detectives on a charge of second degree murder and booked into the Lafayette Parish jail, according to John Mowell, spokesman for the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office.

    More >>

  • They're going to Disney World!

    They're going to Disney World!

    Thursday, June 1 2017 5:38 PM EDT2017-06-01 21:38:55 GMT

    A special trip is coming up this weekend for a special family. Lindsey Gray and her husband were each raising a special needs child when they married five years ago. Now 15-year old Zander, 9-year old Derek and their parents are off on the trip of a lifetime. The family is leaving Saturday by limo for the New Orleans airport to catch a flight to Walt Disney World in Orlando. Zander and Derek got the exciting news at the Lake Charles Chuck E. Cheese's this evening. Louis...

    More >>

    A special trip is coming up this weekend for a special family. Lindsey Gray and her husband were each raising a special needs child when they married five years ago. Now 15-year old Zander, 9-year old Derek and their parents are off on the trip of a lifetime. The family is leaving Saturday by limo for the New Orleans airport to catch a flight to Walt Disney World in Orlando. Zander and Derek got the exciting news at the Lake Charles Chuck E. Cheese's this evening. Louis...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly