Fat Tuesday 2017 has arrived!

Fat Tuesday has arrived.

Floats, beads, candy, parades - today is Mardi Gras in Southwest Louisiana!

And don't forget: today is last call for king cakes.

There are four parades that will roll through Lake Charles today, beginning with the Second Line Stroll at 1 p.m. and culminating with the Krewe of Krewe's Parade at 5 p.m.

There's a Kid's Zone for the youngsters set up on Ryan Street, in between Pujo and Kirby Street.

The Iowa Chicken Run and the Tee-Mamou Iota Folklife Festival offer more traditional Mardi Gras festivities.

Here are details on what's happening today:

Second Line Stroll: Tuesday, Feb. 28, 1 p.m., Downtown Lake Charles. Area groups strut their Mardi Gras spirit down Ryan Street to the tunes of Mardi Gras music in this walking parade.

Jeeps on Parade: Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2 p.m., Downtown Lake Charles. In conjunction with Seven Slots Society, jeep lovers unite to roll down Ryan Street in this jammin' jeep parade.

Motor Gras Parade: Tuesday, Feb. 28, 3 p.m, Downtown-Midtown, Lake Charles. View hot rods, classics and motorcycles as they cruise down Ryan Street.

Krewe of Krewes' Parade: Tuesday, Feb. 28, 5 p.m., Downtown-Midtown Lake Charles. More than 100 elaborate krewe floats, costumes, beads and more wind through the city in the culmination of the Fat Tuesday celebration.

Iowa

Iowa Chicken Run: Tuesday, Feb. 28, 10 a.m.The chicken run starts and ends at the KC Hall and runs west down Hwy. 90. Ride a float, catch a chicken and finish with some gumbo and live music for a toe-tapping good time.

Acadia Parish

Crowley

Carnival d' Acadie: Tuesday, February 28, 11 a.m. - 8 p.m., Enterprise Center Grounds, 11 North Parkerson Avenue. Food items and refreshments will be sold by local and commercial vendors. The parade will begin at 2:30 p.m. There will be a costume contest and entertainment throughout the day. No pets allowed. For more information, call City Hall at 337-783-0824.

