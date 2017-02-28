TRAFFIC: Ryan Street from Mill Street to Sale Road will be close - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

ADVERTISEMENT
Bookmark and Share

TRAFFIC: Ryan Street from Mill Street to Sale Road will be closed at noon for Mardi Gras parades

By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)
(Source: pablo) (Source: pablo)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

The following is a list of Mardi Gras parade road closures in Lake Charles for Tuesday, Feb. 28:

  • Barricades will be placed on the route from south Kirby Street to Sale Tuesday morning.
  • Street parking will not be allowed on Ryan Street, between Mill and Kirby Streets until the conclusion of the Krewe of Krewes parade Tuesday night. The on-street parking areas will be barricaded.
  • Ryan Street from Mill Street to Sale Road will be closed for the Mardi Gras parades beginning at noon until further notice. Please find alternate routes.
  • Traffic along Ryan Street, south of Sallier Street will be restricted to one lane each way until 2:30 p.m. when the road will be closed until after the Krewe of Krewes parade.
  • Ryan Street, between Mill and Sallier Streets, will be closed approximately one hour before the 'Second Line Stroll Walking Parade' at 1 p.m. The route will remain closed to traffic until after the Krewe of Krewes parade is concluded.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Lake Charles men indicted on armed robbery, home invasion charges

    Lake Charles men indicted on armed robbery, home invasion charges

    Thursday, June 1 2017 6:28 PM EDT2017-06-01 22:28:05 GMT
    (Source: City of Lake Charles)(Source: City of Lake Charles)

    Two Lake Charles men have been indicted on charges stemming from an armed robbery of a home in the 2700 block of Church Street in April.

    21-year-old suspects Dontae Scott and Walter Williams were each indicted on a charge of armed robbery with a firearm and a charge of home invasion related to an April 6 home invasion and armed robbery.

    More >>

    Two Lake Charles men have been indicted on charges stemming from an armed robbery of a home in the 2700 block of Church Street in April.

    21-year-old suspects Dontae Scott and Walter Williams were each indicted on a charge of armed robbery with a firearm and a charge of home invasion related to an April 6 home invasion and armed robbery.

    More >>

  • Man arrested on murder charge in connection with missing Lafayette teen

    Man arrested on murder charge in connection with missing Lafayette teen

    Thursday, June 1 2017 5:47 PM EDT2017-06-01 21:47:36 GMT
    (Source: Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Department)(Source: Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Department)

    A Lafayette man has been arrested in the case of missing Lafayette teen Jacqueline "Daisy" Landry, according to KATC. 

    Malik Davis, 22, was arrested Wednesday night by detectives on a charge of second degree murder and booked into the Lafayette Parish jail, according to John Mowell, spokesman for the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office.

    More >>

    A Lafayette man has been arrested in the case of missing Lafayette teen Jacqueline "Daisy" Landry, according to KATC. 

    Malik Davis, 22, was arrested Wednesday night by detectives on a charge of second degree murder and booked into the Lafayette Parish jail, according to John Mowell, spokesman for the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office.

    More >>

  • They're going to Disney World!

    They're going to Disney World!

    Thursday, June 1 2017 5:38 PM EDT2017-06-01 21:38:55 GMT

    A special trip is coming up this weekend for a special family. Lindsey Gray and her husband were each raising a special needs child when they married five years ago. Now 15-year old Zander, 9-year old Derek and their parents are off on the trip of a lifetime. The family is leaving Saturday by limo for the New Orleans airport to catch a flight to Walt Disney World in Orlando. Zander and Derek got the exciting news at the Lake Charles Chuck E. Cheese's this evening. Louis...

    More >>

    A special trip is coming up this weekend for a special family. Lindsey Gray and her husband were each raising a special needs child when they married five years ago. Now 15-year old Zander, 9-year old Derek and their parents are off on the trip of a lifetime. The family is leaving Saturday by limo for the New Orleans airport to catch a flight to Walt Disney World in Orlando. Zander and Derek got the exciting news at the Lake Charles Chuck E. Cheese's this evening. Louis...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly