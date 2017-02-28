Mardi Gras closures, trash schedule

With assistance from the public, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office detectives have identified a suspect in the early morning robbery of a cash register drawer from a Moss Bluff convenience store, said CPSO spokesperson Kim Myers.
CPSO has identified the suspect as Ryan K. Rashall, 31, of Moss Bluff.More >>
President Donald Trump is expected to announce around 2 p.m. whether the United States will be removed from the Paris climate accord. The White has suggested the U.S. will withdraw, but Trump will make his decision known today. Under the pact, countries would agree to reduce greenhouse emissions. Mobile users, click HERE to watch the livestream. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
Through tonight we will see mostly cloudy skies with a few scattered thunderstorms possible. Any rain we see should not be like we saw last night. Rain chances are low and widely scattered. The winds will be blowing out of the east at about 5 mph overnight. The rain chances will remain high through the rest of the week. There is a 60% chance for Friday. We will have mostly cloudy skies. Showers and thunderstorms are possible any time during the day.More >>
The following is a list of road closures for Southwest Louisiana.More >>
A man was shot in the cheek while playing Russian roulette Tuesday in the area of Prater and Knapp streets, authorities with the Lake Charles Police Department said. When officers responded to the call around 11:18 p.m. Monday, a male had a gunshot wound to his right cheek, Deputy Chief Mark Kraus said. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The man responsible for the shooting - Romain Boutte, 27, of Lake Charles - was also at the scene, Kraus said. The weapon used b...More >>
