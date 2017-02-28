WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Fat Tuesday - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Fat Tuesday

By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
(Source: pablo) (Source: pablo)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

It’s Fat Tuesday. Mardi Gras events are planned across Southwest Louisiana, including the big Krewe of Krewes Parade in Lake Charles today at 5 p.m.

A former Calcasieu Parish School Board member has pleaded guilty in California to two counts of indecent exposure.

Agents with the Vernon Parish Narcotics Task Force uncovered an estimated 146 pounds of illegal drugs.

Plus, it's all about the parades, beads, gumbo and chicken! We'll take a look at how Iowa is hosting their annual chicken run to celebrate Mardi Gras.

And self-ordering kiosks may be coming to a Wendy's near you.

In weather, we will have mostly cloudy skies, very warm temperatures close to 80 degrees and windy conditions. The good news is, no rain is expected! So we should have a great Mardi Gras! Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

Remember if you are not near a TV this morning, you can watch us live on the desktop or your smartphone.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • TRAFFIC: 18-wheeler overturned on I-10 westbound, 5-vehicle wreck on I-10 eastbound

    TRAFFIC: 18-wheeler overturned on I-10 westbound, 5-vehicle wreck on I-10 eastbound

    Thursday, June 1 2017 11:28 AM EDT2017-06-01 15:28:45 GMT
    (Source: KPLC viewer)(Source: KPLC viewer)
    An 18-wheeler has overturned on I-10, near Opelousas Street. There is also a five-vehicle accident in the eastbound lanes at the foot of the I-10 bridge. Drivers are urged to use a different route, if possible. Sgt. James Anderson, Troop D spokesman, said state police has responded to seven crashes this morning, four on I-10 between Sulphur and Vinton. "When driving in rainy weather, motorists are reminded to reduce their speed and to allow additional space between their vehi...More >>
    An 18-wheeler has overturned on I-10, near Opelousas Street. There is also a five-vehicle accident in the eastbound lanes at the foot of the I-10 bridge. Drivers are urged to use a different route, if possible. Sgt. James Anderson, Troop D spokesman, said state police has responded to seven crashes this morning, four on I-10 between Sulphur and Vinton. "When driving in rainy weather, motorists are reminded to reduce their speed and to allow additional space between their vehi...More >>

  • What not to flush down your pipes

    What not to flush down your pipes

    Thursday, June 1 2017 11:11 AM EDT2017-06-01 15:11:33 GMT
    (Source: Candy Rodriguez/KPLC)(Source: Candy Rodriguez/KPLC)

    What we flush down our toilets or rinse down our the sinks may not be the first thing on our minds, but it's causing a big problem for the City of Lake Charles.

    More >>

    What we flush down our toilets or rinse down our the sinks may not be the first thing on our minds, but it's causing a big problem for the City of Lake Charles.

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    Surveillance video shows man taking cash register drawer from store

    Surveillance video shows man taking cash register drawer from store

    Thursday, June 1 2017 11:11 AM EDT2017-06-01 15:11:08 GMT
    (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)(Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)

    The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying a man suspected of stealing a cash register from a Moss Bluff convenience store. Video surveillance shows a man entering the store and stealing the cash register drawer and the money it contained, said Kim Myers, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokesman. Deputies were called to the store on U.S. 171 around 2:10 a.m. The man fled the store on foot. Myers asked anyone with information to call 491-3...

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying a man suspected of stealing a cash register from a Moss Bluff convenience store. Video surveillance shows a man entering the store and stealing the cash register drawer and the money it contained, said Kim Myers, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokesman. Deputies were called to the store on U.S. 171 around 2:10 a.m. The man fled the store on foot. Myers asked anyone with information to call 491-3...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly