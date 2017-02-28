WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Fat Tuesday

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

It’s Fat Tuesday. Mardi Gras events are planned across Southwest Louisiana, including the big Krewe of Krewes Parade in Lake Charles today at 5 p.m.

A former Calcasieu Parish School Board member has pleaded guilty in California to two counts of indecent exposure.

Agents with the Vernon Parish Narcotics Task Force uncovered an estimated 146 pounds of illegal drugs.

Plus, it's all about the parades, beads, gumbo and chicken! We'll take a look at how Iowa is hosting their annual chicken run to celebrate Mardi Gras.

And self-ordering kiosks may be coming to a Wendy's near you.

In weather, we will have mostly cloudy skies, very warm temperatures close to 80 degrees and windy conditions. The good news is, no rain is expected! So we should have a great Mardi Gras! Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

Remember if you are not near a TV this morning, you can watch us live on the desktop or your smartphone.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.