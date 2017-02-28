WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Fat Tuesday

What we flush down our toilets or rinse down our the sinks may not be the first thing on our minds, but it's causing a big problem for the City of Lake Charles.More >>
What we flush down our toilets or rinse down our the sinks may not be the first thing on our minds, but it's causing a big problem for the City of Lake Charles.More >>
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying a man suspected of stealing a cash register from a Moss Bluff convenience store. Video surveillance shows a man entering the store and stealing the cash register drawer and the money it contained, said Kim Myers, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokesman. Deputies were called to the store on U.S. 171 around 2:10 a.m. The man fled the store on foot. Myers asked anyone with information to call 491-3...More >>
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying a man suspected of stealing a cash register from a Moss Bluff convenience store. Video surveillance shows a man entering the store and stealing the cash register drawer and the money it contained, said Kim Myers, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokesman. Deputies were called to the store on U.S. 171 around 2:10 a.m. The man fled the store on foot. Myers asked anyone with information to call 491-3...More >>
The Town of Oberlin has been placed under a boil water advisory until further notice due to an electrical failure that occurred sometime during the night.More >>
The Town of Oberlin has been placed under a boil water advisory until further notice due to an electrical failure that occurred sometime during the night.More >>
A highly contagious respiratory disease known for its distinctive cough is what's going around this week. KPLC's Britney Glaser reports a handful of cases of whooping cough in local children is concerning in the medical community.More >>
A highly contagious respiratory disease known for its distinctive cough is what's going around this week. KPLC's Britney Glaser reports a handful of cases of whooping cough in local children is concerning in the medical community.More >>