Former Calcasieu school board member pleads guilty to indecent e - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

BREAKING

Former Calcasieu school board member pleads guilty to indecent exposure, must register for life as sex offender

Calcasieu School Board member Chuck Hansen (Source: Calcasieu School Board) Calcasieu School Board member Chuck Hansen (Source: Calcasieu School Board)
Chuck Hansen (Source: KPLC) Chuck Hansen (Source: KPLC)
(KPLC) -

A former Calcasieu Parish School Board member has pleaded guilty in California to two counts of indecent exposure.

Charles "Chuck" Hansen was sentenced Monday to three years probation, 20 days of public work service and mandatory sex offender classes. He will also have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Criminal protective orders were issued for three years for both victims.

Hansen was arrested on a misdemeanor count of indecent behavior on Sept. 30, 2016, in San Diego. Hansen resigned from the school board following the arrest.

San Diego Police Department officials said Hansen was driving in his car on the morning of Sept. 30 when he pulled up next to a 17-year-old pedestrian. She told authorities that he asked her for directions, but when she got closer to the car, she saw he was masturbating. Hansen fled but police located the vehicle and arrested him.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • CPSB approves bridge year for pre-K program

    CPSB approves bridge year for pre-K program

    Thursday, June 1 2017 12:07 AM EDT2017-06-01 04:07:02 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)

    It was a packed house full of parents, teachers and local day care providers as they all came to find out what is going to happen to the pre-K program in Calcasieu Parish at Wednesday night's meeting.  Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus proposed that they will fill all of the 1380 slots with eligible students, and offer an additional 390 slots for ineligible students who had applied and were wait listed back in March. Since the pre-K program is grant funded the school ...

    More >>

    It was a packed house full of parents, teachers and local day care providers as they all came to find out what is going to happen to the pre-K program in Calcasieu Parish at Wednesday night's meeting.  Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus proposed that they will fill all of the 1380 slots with eligible students, and offer an additional 390 slots for ineligible students who had applied and were wait listed back in March. Since the pre-K program is grant funded the school ...

    More >>

  • What not to flush down your pipes

    What not to flush down your pipes

    Wednesday, May 31 2017 9:18 PM EDT2017-06-01 01:18:54 GMT
    (Source: Candy Rodriguez/KPLC)(Source: Candy Rodriguez/KPLC)

    What we flush down our toilets or rinse down our the sinks may not be the first thing on our minds, but it's causing a big problem for the City of Lake Charles.

    More >>

    What we flush down our toilets or rinse down our the sinks may not be the first thing on our minds, but it's causing a big problem for the City of Lake Charles.

    More >>

  • Mother of teen who died by suicide determined to help others

    Mother of teen who died by suicide determined to help others

    Wednesday, May 31 2017 8:52 PM EDT2017-06-01 00:52:28 GMT

    It's hard to imagine heartbreak more painful than the death of one's young teen by suicide. For seven years the parents of a local teen have struggled with that pain. But now the mother of the young boy who died is using what she went through to help others.

    More >>

    It's hard to imagine heartbreak more painful than the death of one's young teen by suicide. For seven years the parents of a local teen have struggled with that pain. But now the mother of the young boy who died is using what she went through to help others.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly