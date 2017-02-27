Former Calcasieu school board member pleads guilty to indecent exposure, must register for life as sex offender

A former Calcasieu Parish School Board member has pleaded guilty in California to two counts of indecent exposure.

Charles "Chuck" Hansen was sentenced Monday to three years probation, 20 days of public work service and mandatory sex offender classes. He will also have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Criminal protective orders were issued for three years for both victims.

Hansen was arrested on a misdemeanor count of indecent behavior on Sept. 30, 2016, in San Diego. Hansen resigned from the school board following the arrest.

San Diego Police Department officials said Hansen was driving in his car on the morning of Sept. 30 when he pulled up next to a 17-year-old pedestrian. She told authorities that he asked her for directions, but when she got closer to the car, she saw he was masturbating. Hansen fled but police located the vehicle and arrested him.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.