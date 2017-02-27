Mardi Gras parade-goers urged to keep safety in mind

It was a packed house full of parents, teachers and local day care providers as they all came to find out what is going to happen to the pre-K program in Calcasieu Parish at Wednesday night's meeting. Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus proposed that they will fill all of the 1380 slots with eligible students, and offer an additional 390 slots for ineligible students who had applied and were wait listed back in March. Since the pre-K program is grant funded the school ...More >>
What we flush down our toilets or rinse down our the sinks may not be the first thing on our minds, but it's causing a big problem for the City of Lake Charles.More >>
It's hard to imagine heartbreak more painful than the death of one's young teen by suicide. For seven years the parents of a local teen have struggled with that pain. But now the mother of the young boy who died is using what she went through to help others.More >>
KPLC is collecting cards from the community for an elementary school student accidentally shot when authorities say another student brought a gun to school on May 15. Gage Meche was rushed to a hospital in Lafayette after the shooting and has since undergone several surgeries, according to family members. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Deputies say the shooting occurred when another student brought a gun to school. The gun fell out of a backpack. When a second student picked up the...More >>
A massive fire destroyed portions of Oakdale Elementary School late Wednesday afternoon.More >>
