Mardi Gras parade-goers urged to keep safety in mind

A crash during a parade in New Orleans has heightened safety concerns of parade-goers.

The crash at the Endymion parade injured 32 people and sent 23 to the hospital.

Law enforcement in the Lake area says measures already in place would likely prevent such a crash here. Still, officers urge people to keep safety in the forefront.

Fat Tuesday equals Mardi Gras madness and rowdy revelers. With major events each year, such as the Krewe of Krewes Parade Tuesday night, law enforcement and local government are experienced.

Lake Charles City Administrator John Cardone says Mardi Gras here is huge and usually goes off without a hitch thanks to planning.

"We have command stations along the route, we have our officers, the police department, we have them monitoring the streets from 17th Street north, the sheriff's department 17th street south. we have four command stations that are out," said Cardone.

Lt. Robert Manuel, with the Calcasieu Sheriff's Office, says restricting vehicle access to parade areas makes it unlikely a drunk driver would crash into people.

"We have barricades where we normally have our units parked there to where no traffic can get through, and we also have deputies manning every corner of the parade route," said Manuel. "The streets get pretty packed, and as far as access to Ryan Street, it's pretty hard to actually get on Ryan Street once the parade has started.

Above all, Manuel says, watch children.

"If you don't watch your children then they get lost," he said.

Should you see a lost child, immediately take them to the nearest law enforcement officer.

Safety is largely common sense.?

And while people love their pets, officials say leave them home. City officials also say no bikes, skateboards, roller blades or hover boards along the route.

A complete list of Dos and Don'ts from LC officials follows:

1. DO NOT LITTER.

2. No glass containers of any kind.

3. Leave pets at home.

4. Leave all valuables at home.

5. NO open fires in or on vehicles.

6. Do not pour hot coals on the ground.

7. Stay behind all police lines or curbs.

8. Do not run up to or near the floats.

9. Do not follow or chase floats.

10. Do not throw anything at the floats or float riders.

11. Please WATCH YOUR CHILDREN.

12. Be kind and courteous to your neighbor.

13. NO bikes, skateboards, roller blades or over boards/Smart Balance Wheel along the parade route.

14. Do not obscure sidewalks.

15. Street vendors are not allowed to operate north of Clarence Street (Downtown or on Civic Center Property.) Street vendors north of 18th Street must be off the route at parade start time. Vendors south of 18th Street must be off the route 30 minutes after parade start time.

16. Please bag litter and trash and place at curb after the parade. Bagged litter and trash will be picked up beginning at 7 a.m., Wednesday, March 1.

Copyright 2017 KPLC All rights reserved