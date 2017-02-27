Mardi Gras business booms until the last minute - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Mardi Gras business booms until the last minute

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Fat Tuesday is here, so everyone is getting their last minute Mardi Gras purchases out of the way.

Connie Dickinson, one of the owners of the Mardi Gras Lady in Lake Charles, said the Friday before Mardi Gras was her biggest day for sales, but customers are still pouring in today, mainly for the beads.

Dickinson said they've sold 2,500 cases of beads just this season.

After speaking with various Krewe members, its seems like the minimum an average member spends $120 on beads... every year. 

Dickinson said this season was a big one. 

"Every year, it grows; this is our eighth year in business and each year has been bigger and better," she said.

The Mardi Gras Lady isn't the only store seeing a substantial increase.

Edwina Medearis, owner of Medearis Costumes and Tux Plus, has been busy this year. 

"We've done very well this season; it seems like we've doubled our tuxedo rentals compared to last year," said Medearis. 

She said fun costumes, like superheroes and steam punk outfits, have been popular with the krewes.

She's still expecting last-minute traffic.

"We'll get some people with some feather replacements or gloves they forgot, so we're usually the accessory person for the day before," she said.

Once the whirlwind of preparation and celebration settles, what should you do with all those beads?

The Autism Society of Southwest Louisiana will be collecting and recycling beads. Last year it made over $11,000.

"It pays for the camp for persons with autism which is free for the clients to come," said one of the founding members, Geri Christ Landry. 

Drop off points for the beads are: 

  • Central Library on Ernest Street
  • IBEW Local 861 on U.S. 90
  • Southern Tire Mart in Sulphur
  • Market Basket in Moss Bluff
  • Any Chick-Fil-A location
  • All public and private schools in area
  • Autism Services of SWLA, 3006 Common St.

Anyone who wants to volunteer to sort the beads or has any questions may call Geri Christ Landry 337-433-5662.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

