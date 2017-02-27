WATCH LIVE: Royal Gala 2017 - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

WATCH LIVE: Royal Gala 2017

By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The kings, queens, dukes and duchesses of Lake Charles' more than 60 Mardi Gras krewes will parade in their extravagant costumes for the 2017 Royal Gala. 

The event begins at 7 p.m. but the doors open at 6 p.m.

Tickets are $7 at the door. Children 5 and under are free.

If you can't make it, you can watch the all the pageantry HERE.

For a list of Mardi Gras events tomorrow, click HERE.

Click HERE for photos of Mardi Gras around the area.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • CPSB approves bridge year for pre-K program

    CPSB approves bridge year for pre-K program

    Thursday, June 1 2017 12:07 AM EDT2017-06-01 04:07:02 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)

    It was a packed house full of parents, teachers and local day care providers as they all came to find out what is going to happen to the pre-K program in Calcasieu Parish at Wednesday night's meeting.  Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus proposed that they will fill all of the 1380 slots with eligible students, and offer an additional 390 slots for ineligible students who had applied and were wait listed back in March. Since the pre-K program is grant funded the school ...

    More >>

    It was a packed house full of parents, teachers and local day care providers as they all came to find out what is going to happen to the pre-K program in Calcasieu Parish at Wednesday night's meeting.  Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus proposed that they will fill all of the 1380 slots with eligible students, and offer an additional 390 slots for ineligible students who had applied and were wait listed back in March. Since the pre-K program is grant funded the school ...

    More >>

  • What not to flush down your pipes

    What not to flush down your pipes

    Wednesday, May 31 2017 9:18 PM EDT2017-06-01 01:18:54 GMT
    (Source: Candy Rodriguez/KPLC)(Source: Candy Rodriguez/KPLC)

    What we flush down our toilets or rinse down our the sinks may not be the first thing on our minds, but it's causing a big problem for the City of Lake Charles.

    More >>

    What we flush down our toilets or rinse down our the sinks may not be the first thing on our minds, but it's causing a big problem for the City of Lake Charles.

    More >>

  • Mother of teen who died by suicide determined to help others

    Mother of teen who died by suicide determined to help others

    Wednesday, May 31 2017 8:52 PM EDT2017-06-01 00:52:28 GMT

    It's hard to imagine heartbreak more painful than the death of one's young teen by suicide. For seven years the parents of a local teen have struggled with that pain. But now the mother of the young boy who died is using what she went through to help others.

    More >>

    It's hard to imagine heartbreak more painful than the death of one's young teen by suicide. For seven years the parents of a local teen have struggled with that pain. But now the mother of the young boy who died is using what she went through to help others.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly