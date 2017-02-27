WATCH LIVE: Royal Gala 2017

The kings, queens, dukes and duchesses of Lake Charles' more than 60 Mardi Gras krewes will parade in their extravagant costumes for the 2017 Royal Gala.

The event begins at 7 p.m. but the doors open at 6 p.m.

Tickets are $7 at the door. Children 5 and under are free.

If you can't make it, you can watch the all the pageantry HERE.

For a list of Mardi Gras events tomorrow, click HERE.

Click HERE for photos of Mardi Gras around the area.

