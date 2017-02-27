Mardi Gras celebrations leave behind plenty of litter, debris

Mardi Gras is a time of fun and celebration, but along with the food, beads, king cake and candy, there's plenty of trash and debris covering the streets and other areas of downtown Lake Charles.

After the weekend's parades, clean up crews were hard at work taking care of the mess left behind. One thing they couldn't clean up was the frustration felt by Sandra Shaheen, who works at a local business on Ryan Street.

"People are disrespectful," Shaheen said. "They leave their trash everywhere. All the bushes are always crowded with trash. By the end of the night, the parking lot will have trash everywhere."

Public works supervisor Ronald "Buddy" Young shared just how much trash public works has collected.

"About 56 cubic yards of trash - debris, leaves, and beads - anything that goes on that parade route," he said.

To compare, that would be more than 11,000 liquid gallons of trash.

Though not record numbers for Mardi Gras, Young said the range varies.

"It depends on the parade," said Young. "Last year, we had the Merchant's Parade and it was a bigger. This year, it was still big, but it wasn't as big as the Children's Parade, so it varies with different parades."

City officials work to make sure the cleanup operation is up to the task.

"We put together a plan, and we've been doing this now for several years," said Mayor Randy Roach.

"For the most part, it's very successful," said City Administrator John Cardone. "It goes without a hitch and it's because of all the planning effort, our crews, our staff, and those that are engaged in trying to make Mardi Gras a fun family event - make it safe, and make it a clean event."

That feeling is shared by everyone who plays a part in the effort.

"Everybody knows their role," said Young. "And you know, my favorite word - we're clicking. It's just a team effort."

