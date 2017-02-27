UPDATE: Lake Charles Boy Scout dies after vehicle-related accide - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

UPDATE: Lake Charles Boy Scout dies after vehicle-related accident

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Lake Charles Boy Scout, Austin Scott Fruge, 14, has died after a vehicle-related accident while on a troop outing over the weekend.

Fruge, a member of Troop 107 in Lake Charles, was severely injured in an accident, according to the Calcasieu Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America. He was being treated at Children's Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston. According to his troop and the Calcasieu Area Council, Fruge passed away Tuesday.

Scout Executive & CEO Michael Beer released the following statement after the accident:

"This is an extremely difficult time for our entire Scouting family. We are sad to report the injury of a youth member of Troop 107 in Lake Charles, LA who was on a Troop outing to Garner State Park this weekend when he was injured in a vehicle-related accident. The individual involved is currently being treated for his injuries at a local hospital in Houston, TX. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and we will support them in any way that we can."

An account has been set up to support the Fruge family's expenses. To donate, visit the Austin Scott Fruge GoFundMe page

The Family and Youth Counseling Agency has staff available for any scouts or families seeking help. You can reach them on there website www.FYCA.org, or by phone at (337) 436-9533. 

