Black History Month: W.O. Boston & R.C. Reynaud

As the month comes to a close, KPLC continues to celebrate and honor Black History Month.

We honor two education system pioneers: William Oscar Boston (W.O. Boston) and Ralph C. Reynaud. Both were instrumental players in the progress of African-American education.

"I call our educators our billionaires of the soul," said Carolyn Woosley, a playwright in Southwest Louisiana and lover of history. She has been studying Reynaud for her Louisiana Women series because Reynaud was singer-songwriter Nellie Lutcher's principal.

In 1907, Boston opened up the doors to the First Ward Colored School and served as principal.

"[He] stayed at 'First Ward' until he retired in 1940, the school grew from 40 students to 860 students; it went from being a two-room school to being a two-story school," Woosley said.

Boston made sure the students always had a place to learn, no matter if Mother Nature had other plans.

"They were so dedicated that even when the great hurricane of 1918 destroyed a lot of Lake Charles and their building, which they had moved up to Goosport, within in five months they had it rebuilt," she said. "They had money raised and rebuilt and he had his students back in the room learning. That's who W.O. Boston was and really he should be celebrated."

Then, in 1909, Professor Ralph C. Reynaud made his way to Southwest Louisiana.

"[He] taught in Lake Charles, probably in Westlake and DeRidder, but in 1914, he became the principal of 'Second Ward Colored School'," Woosley said.

Reynaud went on to become the first principal of W.O. Boston High School in Lake Charles, named in honor of William Oscar Boston, and received numerous awards throughout his life.

"He was given a certificate of merit from the Red Cross for his work during Hurricane Audrey, the Louisiana Beautification Association recognized his work and he received a presidential citation for 20 years of service on the selective service system," Woosley said.

Between the two men, they have more than 100 years combined dedicated to education.

"They became the rocks, the principals of two schools that educated generations of public school children who were African-American," she said.

