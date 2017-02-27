Candidates for Lake Charles mayor agree to participate in KPLC f - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Candidates for Lake Charles mayor agree to participate in KPLC forum

By Jenelle Shriner, News Director
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

All eight candidates vying to be the next mayor of Lake Charles have agreed to participate in a forum hosted by KPLC-TV. The forum will be held from 7 p.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, and will be broadcast live on KPLC-TV, kplctv.com, the KPLC mobile app and the KPLC Facebook page. 

The forum will be moderated by longtime KPLC news anchor Cynthia Arceneaux, along with fellow anchors and panelists Jillian Corder and Randall Kamm.

The eight candidates who will participate include Nicholas "Nic" Hunter, Marshall Simien Jr., Leon "Joe" Banks, Dana Carl Jackson, Chris Landry, Gary Monbelly, Eligha Guillory Jr., and Wilford Carter, Sr.  

The candidates are hoping to replace mayor Randy Roach, who has been mayor of Lake Charles since 2000.

We want to know what questions you have for the candidates. Send your questions to news@kplctv.com and we may include them in our forum.

