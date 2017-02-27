DeRidder girl's 'message in a bottle' meant for pirates turns up near Ellender Bridge

A message in a bottle meant for pirates has been found by a Sulphur man.

Ricky LeBlanc,26, found the note while fishing from Ellender Bridge.

The note says:

Dear Pirates,

Can I ride on your ship? Pirates are cool. My name is Cheyenne Smith. I'm 8 1/2 years old. The year is 2016. I am sending this from Cameron, LA. Cheyenne also wrote her address, hoping to hear back from pirates.

LeBlanc, who is not a pirate, and does not own a pirate ship, said it would be cool to let Cheyenne and her family know that he found her message. LeBlanc also wants to add his name and the day he found it to the bottom of the note and put it back in the water to see if maybe he can get a response.

If you know Cheyenne Smith or her family, contact Perris Jones at perrisjones@kplctv.com.

