DeRidder girl's 'message in a bottle' meant for pirates turns up near Ellender Bridge

It's hard to imagine heartbreak more painful than the death of one's young teen by suicide. For seven years the parents of a local teen have struggled with that pain. But now the mother of the young boy who died is using what she went through to help others.More >>
KPLC is collecting cards from the community for an elementary school student accidentally shot when authorities say another student brought a gun to school on May 15. Gage Meche was rushed to a hospital in Lafayette after the shooting and has since undergone several surgeries, according to family members. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Deputies say the shooting occurred when another student brought a gun to school. The gun fell out of a backpack. When a second student picked up the...More >>
A massive fire destroyed portions of Oakdale Elementary School late Wednesday afternoon.More >>
2016 was a rough year for rice producers throughout the country and the state, and especially here in Southwest Louisiana, with major flooding crippling farms.
"We've had depressed prices. Add to that the flood we had in 2016. So the last couple of years have been a challenge and a struggle for our rice producers," said Kurt Guidry, an economist with the LSU AgCenter.More >>
What we flush down our toilets or rinse down our the sinks may not be the first thing on our mind but it's causing a bigger problem for the city of Lake Charles.More >>
