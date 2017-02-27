Estimated 146 pounds of marijuana found in rail car in Vernon Parish

Agents with the Vernon Parish Narcotics Task Force uncovered an estimated 146 pounds of illegal drugs Sunday morning, authorities said.

Vernon Parish Sheriff Sam Craft said the agents received a tip from employees of a commercial business that a train rail car was being loaded off at the location. The agents discovered 66 bricks of marijuana worth an estimated street value of $ 218,000.

The investigation is ongoing.

No suspects have been arrested.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.