Royal Gala closes Lundi Gras

Kings, queens, dukes and duchesses will line up Monday night in their extravagant wardrobes for Lundi Gras and the annual Royal Gala.

With more than 60 Mardi Gras krewes in Lake Charles, the wardrobes of the 2017 royal courts can get pretty extravagant.

At tonight's Royal Gala, kings, queens, dukes, duchesses, captains, courtesans and jesters, will spend hours getting ready for the big night.

In addition to creating a theme and getting into character, it takes months to create their wardrobes.

All handmade, the costumes and headdresses can reach 10-to-15 feet tall and weigh hundreds of pounds.

And it can get pretty expensive.

If you want to see it all for yourself, the event kicks off at 7 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

Tickets are $7 at the door. Children 5 and under are free.

