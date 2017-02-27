Royal Gala closes Lundi Gras - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

ADVERTISEMENT
Bookmark and Share

Royal Gala closes Lundi Gras

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

Kings, queens, dukes and duchesses will line up Monday night in their extravagant wardrobes for Lundi Gras and the annual Royal Gala. 

With more than 60 Mardi Gras krewes in Lake Charles, the wardrobes of the 2017 royal courts can get pretty extravagant.

At tonight's Royal Gala, kings, queens, dukes, duchesses, captains, courtesans and jesters, will spend hours getting ready for the big night. 

In addition to creating a theme and getting into character, it takes months to create their wardrobes. 

All handmade, the costumes and headdresses can reach 10-to-15 feet tall and weigh hundreds of pounds.

And it can get pretty expensive.

If you want to see it all for yourself, the event kicks off at 7 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

Tickets are $7 at the door. Children 5 and under are free.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • breaking

    Another suspect in Pinederosa Park shooting surrenders to authorities

    Another suspect in Pinederosa Park shooting surrenders to authorities

    Wednesday, May 31 2017 1:56 PM EDT2017-05-31 17:56:02 GMT
    (Source: Calcasieu Correctional Center)(Source: Calcasieu Correctional Center)

    Another suspect in a shooting that took place at Pinederosa Park on Sunday, May 7, has turned himself, authorities said.

    More >>

    Another suspect in a shooting that took place at Pinederosa Park on Sunday, May 7, has turned himself, authorities said.

    More >>

  • Legal Corner: Can an employer fire someone for too much time off due to surgery?

    Legal Corner: Can an employer fire someone for too much time off due to surgery?

    Wednesday, May 31 2017 10:57 AM EDT2017-05-31 14:57:10 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)
    Submit your question to news@kplctv.com. Question: I’ve been searching for an answer about some land I inherited from my father after he passed away. It was his parents,’ and he redeemed it in 1979 as it was going on sale for non-payment of taxes. Through the years, he paid these taxes, did the upkeep on the property, and his sibling never helped with the taxes or the upkeep. The last six years, I have been paying these taxes and upkeep on the property. I was told it does...More >>
    Submit your question to news@kplctv.com. Question: I’ve been searching for an answer about some land I inherited from my father after he passed away. It was his parents,’ and he redeemed it in 1979 as it was going on sale for non-payment of taxes. Through the years, he paid these taxes, did the upkeep on the property, and his sibling never helped with the taxes or the upkeep. The last six years, I have been paying these taxes and upkeep on the property. I was told it does...More >>

  • New technology helps better predict potential hurricane damage

    New technology helps better predict potential hurricane damage

    Wednesday, May 31 2017 12:37 PM EDT2017-05-31 16:37:04 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    Hurricane season begins in June and lasts until November but it really kicks into high gear August, September and October.

    More >>

    Hurricane season begins in June and lasts until November but it really kicks into high gear August, September and October.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly