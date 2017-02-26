A special celebration for the kids

Sunday was a special day just for the kids as the Lake Charles Mardi Gras celebration continues with the Children's Day parade.

It all started off with a bit of a "warm up" at the Civic Center, a free event open to children ages 3 to 11, combining Mardi gras fun with a bit of learning.

There was of course with bounce houses, games galore, and furry critters galore.

Of course all the kids were excited to get into the petting zoo, but there there was something else the kids were excited for, the main event.

Thousands gathered to watch the annual Children's Day parade pass through Downtown Lake Charles.

Not only to watch, but to collect all the fun goodies being tossed off the floats.

Hundreds of floats all decked out in purple, green and gold, all so the young ones can experience the culture and history of southwest Louisiana mixed with the excitement of Mardi Gras in a family-oriented, environment.