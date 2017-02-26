Former McNeese star Charles Jackson headed to 2017 Indoor National Championship

Every person has a dream.

For Charles Jackson that passion and dream lives and breathes on the track.

"I just believe that something down the road in track is waiting for me," said former McNeese State sprinter Charles Jackson.

At 28 years-old, Jackson has never given up on a dream to one day make it to the top.

Once a former Northwestern State Demon and McNeese State Cowboy, Jackson has always been the under dog.

"When I got to college, I just began to work, work hard," admitted Jackson. "I went on as a walk on and my first year there I was the fastest guy in the 60 meter."

After years of consistency and hard work, he finally checked something off his own bucket list.

"This year I qualified with a 6.69," said Jackson.

For the first time in his 28 years, he broke a personal record in the 60 meter dash -- running a (6.69) at the Howie Ryan Invite in Houston, Texas.

"I crossed the finish line and I heard them, one of the fastest times," Jackson remembered. They said (6.6) then my mind just went blank."

The time of 6.69 seconds was the automatic qualifying time for the 2017 Indoor National Championship in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

"I couldn't do nothing but just fall to my knees right there and be thankful for that," smiled Jackson.

For the second straight year, Jackson will now compete in the Indoor Track National Championship. However, this time around he's hoping for a different outcome.

Second time around, I'm hoping to get past the preliminary rounds and into the semi-finals," admitted Jackson. "I'm setting my goals for the finals, but if I can make it to the semi's that's my main goal."

With the final days of preparation behind him, he will now head to New Mexico next week to put it all on the line.

"I have everything balanced and ready to go," said Jackson. Why not go for it, I have nothing to lose."?

