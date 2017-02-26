WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Royal Mardi Gras Gala - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Royal Mardi Gras Gala

By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

The man accused of plowing into a crowd on the Endymion parade route is in jail this morning on a $125,000 bond.

A Lake Charles man is dead following a two-vehicle crash over the weekend.

The Lake Charles North Redevelopment Authority will hold its Monday monthly meeting this evening.

In today's Sunrise Pet Shop segment, we're showing you the available pets up for adoption through the Calcasieu Parish Animal Shelter.

Plus, we’re taking a sneak peek at the elaborate wardrobes of this year’s Royal Mardi Gras Gala on Lundi Gras.

And a mix-up took place at the end of the Academy Awards when "La La Land" was mistakenly announced as the best picture winner.

In weather, temperatures are starting off much warmer this morning, with most areas in at least the middle to upper 60. It would be a good idea to pack the umbrella today as there could be a quick passing shower at any time, especially this morning. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

Remember if you are not near a TV this morning, you can watch us live on the desktop or your smartphone.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • breaking

    Another suspect in Pinederosa Park shooting surrenders to authorities

    Another suspect in Pinederosa Park shooting surrenders to authorities

    Wednesday, May 31 2017 1:56 PM EDT2017-05-31 17:56:02 GMT
    (Source: Calcasieu Correctional Center)(Source: Calcasieu Correctional Center)

    Another suspect in a shooting that took place at Pinederosa Park on Sunday, May 7, has turned himself, authorities said.

    More >>

    Another suspect in a shooting that took place at Pinederosa Park on Sunday, May 7, has turned himself, authorities said.

    More >>

  • Legal Corner: Can an employer fire someone for too much time off due to surgery?

    Legal Corner: Can an employer fire someone for too much time off due to surgery?

    Wednesday, May 31 2017 10:57 AM EDT2017-05-31 14:57:10 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)
    Submit your question to news@kplctv.com. Question: I’ve been searching for an answer about some land I inherited from my father after he passed away. It was his parents,’ and he redeemed it in 1979 as it was going on sale for non-payment of taxes. Through the years, he paid these taxes, did the upkeep on the property, and his sibling never helped with the taxes or the upkeep. The last six years, I have been paying these taxes and upkeep on the property. I was told it does...More >>
    Submit your question to news@kplctv.com. Question: I’ve been searching for an answer about some land I inherited from my father after he passed away. It was his parents,’ and he redeemed it in 1979 as it was going on sale for non-payment of taxes. Through the years, he paid these taxes, did the upkeep on the property, and his sibling never helped with the taxes or the upkeep. The last six years, I have been paying these taxes and upkeep on the property. I was told it does...More >>

  • New technology helps better predict potential hurricane damage

    New technology helps better predict potential hurricane damage

    Wednesday, May 31 2017 12:37 PM EDT2017-05-31 16:37:04 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    Hurricane season begins in June and lasts until November but it really kicks into high gear August, September and October.

    More >>

    Hurricane season begins in June and lasts until November but it really kicks into high gear August, September and October.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly