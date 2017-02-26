WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Royal Mardi Gras Gala - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Royal Mardi Gras Gala

By KPLC Digital Staff
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

The man accused of plowing into a crowd on the Endymion parade route is in jail this morning on a $125,000 bond.

A Lake Charles man is dead following a two-vehicle crash over the weekend.

The Lake Charles North Redevelopment Authority will hold its Monday monthly meeting this evening.

In today's Sunrise Pet Shop segment, we're showing you the available pets up for adoption through the Calcasieu Parish Animal Shelter.

Plus, we’re taking a sneak peek at the elaborate wardrobes of this year’s Royal Mardi Gras Gala on Lundi Gras.

And a mix-up took place at the end of the Academy Awards when "La La Land" was mistakenly announced as the best picture winner.

In weather, temperatures are starting off much warmer this morning, with most areas in at least the middle to upper 60. It would be a good idea to pack the umbrella today as there could be a quick passing shower at any time, especially this morning. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

Remember if you are not near a TV this morning, you can watch us live on the desktop or your smartphone.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

