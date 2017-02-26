WATCH AGAIN: Mardi Gras Childrens' Parade

It isn't a well documented issue, but it unfortunately exists, turning animals loose or dropping a box of puppies on the side of the road. "We'll open the front door and there will be kittens or puppies there," said Dr. Wade Woolman, a veternarian with the Downtown Animal Hospital. Woolman says it's an issue they see way too often. "Due to lack of knowledge on animals, we do see a lot of dumping of animals people just discard them which is very unfortunate,"...