Crash at intersection of 12th Street and First Avenue leaves one dead

Five years have passed since we introduced you to three-year-old Landon Nazworth. He's one of 250 people in the world with Alfi's Syndrome. KPLC's Britney Glaser checked in to see how this boy is beating every odd.More >>
Five years have passed since we introduced you to three-year-old Landon Nazworth. He's one of 250 people in the world with Alfi's Syndrome. KPLC's Britney Glaser checked in to see how this boy is beating every odd.More >>
A child shot two weeks ago, a Lake Charles attorney this past weekend - In both of those high-profile trauma cases involving gunshot wounds, the victims were moved to Lafayette for treatment. But why?More >>
A child shot two weeks ago, a Lake Charles attorney this past weekend - In both of those high-profile trauma cases involving gunshot wounds, the victims were moved to Lafayette for treatment. But why?More >>
It isn't a well documented issue, but it unfortunately exists, turning animals loose or dropping a box of puppies on the side of the road. "We'll open the front door and there will be kittens or puppies there," said Dr. Wade Woolman, a veternarian with the Downtown Animal Hospital. Woolman says it's an issue they see way too often. "Due to lack of knowledge on animals, we do see a lot of dumping of animals people just discard them which is very unfortunate,"...More >>
It isn't a well documented issue, but it unfortunately exists, turning animals loose or dropping a box of puppies on the side of the road. "We'll open the front door and there will be kittens or puppies there," said Dr. Wade Woolman, a veternarian with the Downtown Animal Hospital. Woolman says it's an issue they see way too often. "Due to lack of knowledge on animals, we do see a lot of dumping of animals people just discard them which is very unfortunate,"...More >>
As Southwest Louisiana continues to grow, extra strain is put on schools forcing them to expand as well. After a recent announcement of another housing development in Iowa, many in the area raised concerns about the schools being able to handle additional students. Mike Oakley, principal of Iowa High and Middle Schools says he has a total of about 1,040 students. When asked how many students he has room for, he responded with a smile "about 1,040." There's no den...More >>
As Southwest Louisiana continues to grow, extra strain is put on schools forcing them to expand as well. After a recent announcement of another housing development in Iowa, many in the area raised concerns about the schools being able to handle additional students. Mike Oakley, principal of Iowa High and Middle Schools says he has a total of about 1,040 students. When asked how many students he has room for, he responded with a smile "about 1,040." There's no den...More >>
On Tuesday, the Kiwanis Club of Lake Charles gathered and was joined by guest speaker, Allen Wainwright, Calcasieu Parish director of public works who addressed drainage issues. "You know, it's traditionally lacked well behind the other major infrastructure things like roads, sewer, water, all of them are critical components of the public infrastructure, but drainage is just as critical," said Wainwright. Since 2014, Wainwright has been studying drainage system plans...More >>
On Tuesday, the Kiwanis Club of Lake Charles gathered and was joined by guest speaker, Allen Wainwright, Calcasieu Parish director of public works who addressed drainage issues. "You know, it's traditionally lacked well behind the other major infrastructure things like roads, sewer, water, all of them are critical components of the public infrastructure, but drainage is just as critical," said Wainwright. Since 2014, Wainwright has been studying drainage system plans...More >>