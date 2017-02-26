Crash at intersection of 12th Street and First Avenue leaves one dead

A Lake Charles man is dead following a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of 12th Street and First Avenue Saturday evening, authorities said.

Andrew Avergonzado Jr, 40, was pronounced dead at a local hospital, said Sgt. Jeff Keenum, Lake Charles Police Department spokesman.

Avergonzado was driving a 1995 maroon Honda Accord west on 12th Street when he crossed over into oncoming traffic, Keenum said. Avergaonzado's Accord struck a 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer traveling east on 12th Street.

Both drivers were transported to local hospitals for treatment. Avergonzado died while at the hospital.

Keenum said standard toxicology reports are pending and the investigation is continuing.

Sgt. Sammy Kingsley is the lead traffic investigator. Assisting Officers were Officer Josh Simien and Cpl. Benjamin Randolph.

