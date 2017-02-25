Fire didn't stop Lake Charles Mardi Gras parades Saturday

It was a beautiful day for not one but two parades as crowds gathered in downtown Lake Charles this Saturday afternoon for the city's annual Krewe of Omega parade and Krewe of Barkus parade.

This year's grand marshal for the Krewe of Omega parade was Margaret M. Jackson, who shared her enthusiasm for the big event.

"Let's go have fun and show the people of Lake Charles and Louisiana that we (are) ready to move," said Jackson.

The parade rolled down Lakeshore Drive with droves of people lining the street.

But a flower bed caught fire outside the Calcasieu District Attorney's Office. Firefighters extinguished the mulch fire in about 15 to 20 minutes, slightly delaying the parade, but that didn't stop revelers from having a good time.

There was plenty of dancing, motorcycle action, and of course plenty of candy and beads for the crowd to enjoy.

But a little later behind the civic center, dogs of all shapes and sizes came out for the city's annual Krewe of Barkus parade.

There were dogs dressed up as alligators, hot dogs and even some famous TV stars, but these dog's biggest fans were the kids who were excited even before the parade begin.

Many were excited to see cute dogs and puppies.

They were able to see all that and so much more, and enjoy a beautiful day with some of Lake Charles dashing dogs.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.