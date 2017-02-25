Botsky's 'Dough Nation' raises $1,500 for Family and Youth Agency

In the spirit of Mardi Gras, Botsky's hosted a Hand-Made King Cake 'Dough Nation' Saturday.

The fundraiser benefits programs and services of the Family and Youth Counseling Agency.

Organizers say total sales from the day came in around $1,500.

And, they still have a few cakes they're hoping to sell Sunday.

