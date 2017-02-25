53 compete at Lake Charles 'World Famous Cajun Extravaganza Gumb - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

53 compete at Lake Charles 'World Famous Cajun Extravaganza Gumbo Cook-off'

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The World Famous Cajun Extravaganza Gumbo Cook-off took place Saturday at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

The 21st annual Mardi Gras Gumbo Cook-off featured everything from chicken and sausage gumbo, to seafood, and wild game. 

53 amateur and professional teams brought their secret recipes as they competed for the coveted trophy and bragging rights.

Winners include:

Amateur Chicken and Sausage Gumbo
3rd Place: Krewe of Komova
2nd Place: Krewe of the Marsh
Winner: Krewe du Sauvage

Professional Chicken and Sausage Gumbo
3rd Place: Krewe Bon Bier - Team Budweiser
2nd Place: L'Auberge Buffet Player
Winner: Krewe des Amis

Amateur Wild Game
3rd Place: Krewe des Amis
2nd Place: Krewe of Komova
Winner: Krewe de l'Ecore

Professional Wild Game
3rd Place: Krewe Bon Bier - Team Bud Light
2nd Place: Krewe de L'Amitie
Winner: Perouix Product - Leo Reddoch

Amateur Seafood
3rd Place: Krewe du Bon Coeur
2nd Place: Krewe of the Marsh
Winner: Krewe of Chaos

Professional Seafood
3rd Place: Krewe des Amis
2nd Place: Krewe du Sauvage
Winner: Rent-A-Chef - Leo Reddoch

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Veterans honored at Jennings Memorial Day Parade

    Veterans honored at Jennings Memorial Day Parade

    Monday, May 29 2017 11:46 PM EDT2017-05-30 03:46:04 GMT
    "Without them, we'd probably be like these other countries enslaved, but we are free!" As Veterans like Don Hall and others prepared for the Memorial Day parade, each one remembered why they were there and their experiences beforehand. "For us to honor our fallen comrades," said Hall. "1975 is when I joined the military," said Clinton Perry. "For me, it was an exciting time." For the kids at the parade, today was also an exciting time. They...More >>
    "Without them, we'd probably be like these other countries enslaved, but we are free!" As Veterans like Don Hall and others prepared for the Memorial Day parade, each one remembered why they were there and their experiences beforehand. "For us to honor our fallen comrades," said Hall. "1975 is when I joined the military," said Clinton Perry. "For me, it was an exciting time." For the kids at the parade, today was also an exciting time. They...More >>

  • TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic near Lacassine due to car fire

    TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic near Lacassine due to car fire

    Monday, May 29 2017 8:15 PM EDT2017-05-30 00:15:45 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)
    Traffic is backed up on I-10 E near Lacassine due to a car fire. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved. More >>
    Traffic is backed up on I-10 E near Lacassine due to a car fire. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved. More >>

  • BREAKING

    CPSO searching for two suspects in shooting of local attorney

    CPSO searching for two suspects in shooting of local attorney

    Monday, May 29 2017 7:45 PM EDT2017-05-29 23:45:21 GMT
    Robert Handy (Source: CPSO)Robert Handy (Source: CPSO)

    A shooting on Saturday night is being investigated by Calcasieu Parish Sheriffs Office. 

    More >>

    A shooting on Saturday night is being investigated by Calcasieu Parish Sheriffs Office. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly