53 compete at Lake Charles 'World Famous Cajun Extravaganza Gumbo Cook-off'

A shooting on Saturday night is being investigated by Calcasieu Parish Sheriffs Office.More >>
Chef Scott Landry, known for his Cajun food and his quick wit, has taken his comedy dinner show to 44 states and 7 foreign countries. He'll be bringing his dinner show to Lake Charles VFW Post 2130 on Lake Street on June 20.More >>
Whether recorded or live, the melody known as "Taps" is recognized among all military branches. A short but powerful tune that serves as a reminder of those who are no longer with us. "I lost a dear cousin at the age of 19 years old in Vietnam," said Robert Brankline a Maplewood Hollywood Lions Club member and veteran. On this Memorial Day, Brankline is just one of the thousands of people and families remembering their loved ones. ...More >>
