53 compete at Lake Charles 'World Famous Cajun Extravaganza Gumbo Cook-off'

The World Famous Cajun Extravaganza Gumbo Cook-off took place Saturday at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

The 21st annual Mardi Gras Gumbo Cook-off featured everything from chicken and sausage gumbo, to seafood, and wild game.

53 amateur and professional teams brought their secret recipes as they competed for the coveted trophy and bragging rights.

Winners include:

Amateur Chicken and Sausage Gumbo

3rd Place: Krewe of Komova

2nd Place: Krewe of the Marsh

Winner: Krewe du Sauvage

Professional Chicken and Sausage Gumbo

3rd Place: Krewe Bon Bier - Team Budweiser

2nd Place: L'Auberge Buffet Player

Winner: Krewe des Amis

Amateur Wild Game

3rd Place: Krewe des Amis

2nd Place: Krewe of Komova

Winner: Krewe de l'Ecore

Professional Wild Game

3rd Place: Krewe Bon Bier - Team Bud Light

2nd Place: Krewe de L'Amitie

Winner: Perouix Product - Leo Reddoch

Amateur Seafood

3rd Place: Krewe du Bon Coeur

2nd Place: Krewe of the Marsh

Winner: Krewe of Chaos

Professional Seafood

3rd Place: Krewe des Amis

2nd Place: Krewe du Sauvage

Winner: Rent-A-Chef - Leo Reddoch

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.