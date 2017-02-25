LCPD: Death of 16-year-old shot, killed on Rena Street result of 'horseplay' with guns

A 16-year-old boy's death in the 1700 block of Rena Street Thursday was the result of he and another 16-year-old boy's "horseplaying" with two loaded guns, authorities with the Lake Charles Police Department said.

Christopher Wright was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other 16-year-old involved in Wright's death was arrested Friday, said Sgt. Jeff Keenum, Lake Charles Police Department spokesman.

Following the shooting, the juvenile suspect fled the scene, Keenum said. He was later located by the LCPD SWAT Team in the 1100 block of North Cherry Street. The boy discarded a semi-automatic pistol - which has been recovered - during a brief foot chase.

The boy is charged with negligent homicide, illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile and being a runaway juvenile.

