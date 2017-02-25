Cowgirls drops second straight, 77-66 at A&M-CC

For the second straight game McNeese women’s basketball team struggled to score late in the game, this time resulting in a 77-66 loss at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.



With McNeese (12-15, 7-9 SLC) trailing 63-62 with three minutes left in the game following a big three-pointer by senior Victoria Rachal, TAMU-CC made 14 of 14 free throws down the stretch and outscored McNeese 14-4 the rest of the way to pick up the victory in the only meeting between the two teams this season. The Islanders (11-17, 7-10 SLC) ended the game making 22 of 26 free throws while McNeese was 7 of 8 and two starters fouling out in the progress.



Both teams had four players score in double figures. Rachal led the Cowgirls with 15 points while Amber Donnes added 15 before fouling out late in the game. Caitlin Davis who also fouled out late in the game scored 10. Frederica Haywood ended the game with a double-double, her ninth of the season with 10 points and 11 rebounds.



Kassie Jones led the Islanders with 28 points with 11 coming from the free throw line. Jones missed one free throw in the game.



McNeese trailed 42-34 at the half but came back to take its largest lead of the game of four points in the third quarter following a 9-0 run that began with a Davis three-pointer.A layup by Haywood tied the game at 50 all then Rachal’s jumper gave McNeese a 52-50 lead before Davis made a layup with two minutes left in the quarter for a 54-50 lead. TAMUCC would regain the lead to hold a 55-54 lead after the third quarter.



The Cowgirls ended the game with a 42.9 field goal percent and 87.5 free throw percent, the only thing the Islanders shot a little better, ending the game with a 50.0 field goal percent including 70.0 percent from three-point range. TAMUCC was 7 of 10 from behind the arc and shot 84.6 from the free throw line. McNeese was 5 of 16 from behind the arc.