WATCH IT AGAIN: The dogs put their best paw forward in the Krewe - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

WATCH IT AGAIN: The dogs put their best paw forward in the Krewe of Barkus Parade

By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
Source: Jillian Corder/KPLC Source: Jillian Corder/KPLC
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The dogs took over the show at the Krewe of Barkus Parade Saturday at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

Click HERE for KPLC viewers' Mardi Gras photos. Submit your photos to newmedia@kplctv.com.

For a list of Mardi Gras events in Southwest Louisiana, click HERE.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly