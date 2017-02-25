Mulch fire in front of DA's office causes delay of Krewe of Omega parade

A fire in front of the Calcasieu District Attorney's office brought the Krewe of Omega parade to a standstill for a short while Saturday.

Mulch in a flower bed in front of the building caught fire and was able to spread to other flower beds because of high winds, said District Chief Chris Carroll, with the Lake Charles Fire Department.

Because of the crowd downtown for Mardi Gras, firefighters had trouble reaching the fire, but were able to put it out within 15 to 20 minutes, Carroll said. There were no injuries and no damage to the building.

Once the fire was out, the parade was able to continue without further delay.

