Late rally lifts No. 7 Arizona over McNeese, 8-3

An RBI-groundout, an error and an infield single in the seventh inning sparked a late-game rally that led to No. 7 Arizona’s comeback and 8-3 defeat over the McNeese baseball team at Hi Corbett Field Friday evening.



With the Cowboys (4-2) holding a 3-2 lead over the span of four innings, a pitcher’s duel broke out before Arizona (6-0) eventually used its four-run spark in the seventh frame to take the lead over McNeese.



The Wildcats pushed across three more runs in the next inning to complete the rally late in the game.



Arizona’s Michael Flynn (1-0) picked up the win after having entered the game in relief in the second inning. He worked 6.0 innings of magic, having allowed just one hit and no runs along with seven strikeouts. At one point, Flynn retired 19 McNeese batters in a row.



McNeese’s Aidan Anderson (0-1) took the loss after surrendering two earned runs and three hits. Starting pitcher Rhett Deaton worked 6.0 innings and only gave up one run.



It was the second time in the series that the Wildcats had battled from an early deficit to defeat the Cowboys. Arizona was down 2-1 before scoring five runs in the fifth inning during the series’ first game Thursday evening.



Similar to the night before, McNeese took an early lead with a pair of runs in the first inning. Sophomore Nate Fisbeck drove in the first run as he singled to center with the bases loaded. Brett Whelton upped the lead to two runs after reaching on a fielder’s choice and allowing Ricky Ramirez, Jr. to score.



The Wildcats cut the lead to a 2-1 score in the bottom of the frame due to a one-out, sacrifice fly to left field.



Jacob Stracner added another run for McNeese in the second inning as he crossed homeplate thanks to an Arizona wild pitch.



Four Cowboys collected a hit in the game while Ramirez, Podorsky and Stracner each scored a run. The Wildcats collected 10 hits in the game.



McNeese and Arizona will be back in action Saturday afternoon when the two teams face off in the third bout of the series. First pitch is set for a 2 p.m. central standard time start.



The contest can be followed via live stats and a free live stream courtesy of Arizona by logging on to McNeeseSports.com and clicking the links under the baseball schedule page.

