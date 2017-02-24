Former Mayor of Merryville dies at 69 - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Former Mayor of Merryville dies at 69

MERRYVILLE, LA (KPLC) -

Former Merryville Mayor Charles Hudson passed away at the age of 69 Thursday night. 

Mayor Hudson was known to watch all of the Merryville High School basketball games and was able to make it to one last game Thursday before he passed away that same night.

He's remembered by family and friends as someone who loved his community. 

"His love for this community was special. He'd do anything for anybody in this community. He loved this community and everybody's going to miss him," said Jeremy Peters, a friend of the Hudson family.

Visitation will be Saturday from 4 to 8 p.m. at Myers Colonial Funeral home in DeRidder. The funeral service is Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Merryville High School gym and the burial will follow at the Merryville Cemetery. The family is also requesting everyone to wear maroon Sunday at the funeral. 

