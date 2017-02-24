Merryville Mayor, Police Chief, at odds over spiked road strips - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Merryville Mayor, Police Chief, at odds over spiked road strips

MERRYVILLE, LA (KPLC) -

It's gridlock in the town of Merryville. The town's mayor and police chief are at odds over spiked road strips.

Those are the devices police use to stop suspects in a high speed chase.

Last week, the Merryville Town Council granted permission for the police department to purchase the spike strips, but now at Monday's special meeting the council will reconsider the purchase. 

Merryville Police Chief Robert Thompson says he's outraged that another meeting has been called regarding the spike strips for his department. 

Mayor David Eaves was in opposition and says the meeting comes after further review of the spikes. 

Liability and safety are what the mayor explains are most important to him when it comes to both residents of the town and police officers, however, Chief Thompson disagrees. 

"The officers' safety is my main concern that's why I'm getting the spike strips," said Thompson. "The high speed chase is more dangerous than throwing out a set of spike strips. There's no pursuit. The pursuit would be ended right there and that'd be all of it."

The spikes are to stop high-speed pursuits, something the police chief says has been common in the past year: 4 high speed pursuits and one that cost the department a police unit.

Both the mayor and police chief agree the cost was not a factor in the decision. 

"Cost of them is not a factor, that's not a factor here," said Mayor Eaves. 
 
"They are $468," said Thompson. "$468 versus $30,000, or a mans life that's no money at all." 

The special meeting will be held Monday at the Merryville Town Hall at 6 p.m. 

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

