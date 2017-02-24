Mold discovered in Sulphur's Central Fire Station

Taxpayers in Sulphur may soon be reaching into their pockets to either repair or replace one of their local fire stations - all because of mold.

“I can confirm there is some mold in there,” said Mayor Chris Duncan.

The “there” is the Sulphur Central Fire Department. Officials discovered the mold in the building earlier this month.

“We had some moisture running down the walls inside and apparently, it could have been a leak over a long time,” said Duncan.

The Sulphur City Council held a special meeting and it declared the mold a public emergency - closing parts of the station - and moved the firefighters to a temporary trailer out front.

Mayor Duncan says that so far at least $7,000 has been spent on testing not only the fire station, but also the city’s fire fighters and with all that money being spent is there a chance for a new fire station?

“There always is that possible chance of it, where if it’s going to cost up to three-quarters of the cost, or even a half of the cost, to do the repairs on this. Is it better to build a new building and have a state of the art building here for the future?" said Duncan. "That’s something we are evaluating right now.”

Duncan said if the station has to permanently shut down the city recently received a $1.3 billion bond that could pay for a new one.

“We think we can actually do that with this money if need be to use it here but we just have to confirm it with our bond attorney and the bond commission to make sure we’re safe and protected,” he said.

As for the health of the firefighters.

“There’s a lot of rumors going around on the streets in regards to their health and everything, and all I can tell you is we’ve given the option to take some preliminary evaluations on it," said Duncan.

He assured the public that they are safe and the station can still perform their duties.

“Our citizens are protected; the fire station here is open; it's available and as a matter of fact. they are rolling from here,” said Duncan.

Another inspection is in the process to discover what kind of mold is in the building. Duncan said they will find out the results in a few weeks.

