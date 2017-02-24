Congressman Higgins tours I-10 bridge with DOTD engineers

Congressman Clay Higgins, R-Louisiana, got an up close look at the Interstate 10 Bridge in Lake Charles.

The freshman representative met with a team of Department of Transportation and Development engineers to discuss the safety of the 65-year-old bridge.

Last week, Higgins drew parallels between the SWLA bridge and the Oroville Dam disaster in California. He's hoping the bridge doesn't pose a similar public safety threat.

Higgins and engineers toured the bridge Friday. DOTD officials pointed to several areas of the bridge that have been called into question over the years. They assured Higgins the bridge, while old and in need of retirement, is structurally sound for travel.

"Those guys have been through every inch of this thing... from stem to stern, from the water to the top," said Higgins, "They've given me an excellent tour and pointed out why, that although the bridge is old and needs to be replaced, it nonetheless is sound and safe and not about the collapse."

Higgins is disappointed in the hold ups a bridge replacement has faced, including everything from funding issues to environmental concerns.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.