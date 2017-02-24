Congressman Higgins tours I-10 bridge with DOTD engineers - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Congressman Higgins tours I-10 bridge with DOTD engineers

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Congressman Clay Higgins, R-Louisiana, got an up close look at the Interstate 10 Bridge in Lake Charles.

The freshman representative met with a team of Department of Transportation and Development engineers to discuss the safety of the 65-year-old bridge.

Last week, Higgins drew parallels between the SWLA bridge and the Oroville Dam disaster in California. He's hoping the bridge doesn't pose a similar public safety threat.

Higgins and engineers toured the bridge Friday. DOTD officials pointed to several areas of the bridge that have been called into question over the years. They assured Higgins the bridge, while old and in need of retirement, is structurally sound for travel.

"Those guys have been through every inch of this thing... from stem to stern, from the water to the top," said Higgins, "They've given me an excellent tour and pointed out why, that although the bridge is old and needs to be replaced, it nonetheless is sound and safe and not about the collapse."

Higgins is disappointed in the hold ups a bridge replacement has faced, including everything from funding issues to environmental concerns.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A wet week ahead for SW Louisiana

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A wet week ahead for SW Louisiana

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A wet week ahead for SW Louisiana

    Monday, May 29 2017 3:40 AM EDT2017-05-29 07:40:39 GMT
    Rainfall totals through SundayRainfall totals through Sunday
    Overall confidence on exact timing with regards to the highest rain chances this week is low since our storms will be directly associated to the development and placement of a series of larger scale thunderstorm complexes developing in other parts of the region that will send rain cooled outflow boundaries our direction, triggering additional showers and thunderstorms closer to home. In layman’s terms, our storms on Sunday resulted from outflow boundaries from thunderstorms tha...More >>
    Overall confidence on exact timing with regards to the highest rain chances this week is low since our storms will be directly associated to the development and placement of a series of larger scale thunderstorm complexes developing in other parts of the region that will send rain cooled outflow boundaries our direction, triggering additional showers and thunderstorms closer to home. In layman’s terms, our storms on Sunday resulted from outflow boundaries from thunderstorms tha...More >>

  • A modern-day 'Sandlot' comes to Lake Charles

    A modern-day 'Sandlot' comes to Lake Charles

    Sunday, May 28 2017 7:54 PM EDT2017-05-28 23:54:49 GMT

    A group of boys are taking their love for baseball off the field and into the backyard. And no, this isn't a scene out of the 1993 classic "The Sandlot." It’s happening right here in Lake Charles.

    At the David household, there's something special going on in the backyard.

    “One day in the backyard we came out here and decided to start playing around,” said Dylan David, who started a Wiffle ball league with his friends.

    More >>

    A group of boys are taking their love for baseball off the field and into the backyard. And no, this isn't a scene out of the 1993 classic "The Sandlot." It’s happening right here in Lake Charles.

    At the David household, there's something special going on in the backyard.

    “One day in the backyard we came out here and decided to start playing around,” said Dylan David, who started a Wiffle ball league with his friends.

    More >>

  • Bolton Ford holds 3rd annual Give A Wish benefit

    Bolton Ford holds 3rd annual Give A Wish benefit

    Sunday, May 28 2017 1:14 PM EDT2017-05-28 17:14:57 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    Bolton Ford held its third annual car and truck show benefiting the Give A Wish foundation on Saturday. Give A Wish announced they would be sending Kenzie Noelle Johnson to Disney World. They also gave Johnson her own set of wheels: a fun-size pink Ford Mustang. Paula Livingston, the director of Give A Wish, said it takes thousands of dollars for the organization to make dreams a reality.

    More >>

    Bolton Ford held its third annual car and truck show benefiting the Give A Wish foundation on Saturday. Give A Wish announced they would be sending Kenzie Noelle Johnson to Disney World. They also gave Johnson her own set of wheels: a fun-size pink Ford Mustang. Paula Livingston, the director of Give A Wish, said it takes thousands of dollars for the organization to make dreams a reality.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly