Fort Polk soldiers complete 'Zero Day' obstacle course - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Fort Polk soldiers complete 'Zero Day' obstacle course

Soldiers test their fear of heights. (Source: Candy Rodriguez/KPLC) Soldiers test their fear of heights. (Source: Candy Rodriguez/KPLC)
FORT POLK, LA (KPLC) -

Close to 150 soldiers at Fort Polk took part in the Zero Day obstacle course for the Army accredited Air Assault course hosted by the Light Fighters School. 

The day consisted of testing the soldiers' physical abilities and skills in order to complete a 10-day course. 

Sergeant First Class Shane Hankey said the Zero Day event is important to ensure those who pass can complete the physically rigorous 10-day course. 

"[It] gives us an idea of what their physical fitness level is and to make sure they can make it through the 10-day course," said SFC Hankey. 

Soldiers did everything from climb ropes to test their fear of heights, they even crawled in the mud under barbed wire. While it's not an easy test, soldiers say it's the meaning behind the air assault course that keeps them going. 

"If my soldiers see that I have air assault they're going to want to be air assault, too," said Ryan Brown, a soldier who completed the course, "So, it'll be inspiring to them."

"I'm hungry and I'm a little tired but I'm ready to get my wings," added another soldier, Kevin Cabrera, who completed the obstacles.

If these soldiers are able to go on to complete the 10-day course, upon graduation, they will receive the air assault badge. 

