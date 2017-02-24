Merchants' Parade kicks off Mardi Gras in Lake Charles - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Merchants' Parade kicks off Mardi Gras in Lake Charles

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The annual Merchants' Parade rolled through Lake Charles Friday night, attracting huge crowds downtown.

The parade is a Mardi Gras staple that features floats by local businesses and social organizations.

This year, more than 90 floats, troupes and krewes participated - each for a different reason.

"It's for our employees to come out here, have a good time, and celebrate Mardi Gras with the community," said Bryan Hollingsworth with the "Business Health Partners" float.

For Tony Duhon with "House of Sole," "Oh it's great exposure. We just opened up and this is the best way to be seen."

Countless hours of preparation goes into decorating each float. - and, a lot money.

"I spent about $500," said Denise Hite, Queen of Lunatiques.

Hollingsworth added, "We spend somewhere around $2,500 on beads, cups."

But once it got dark, the music turned up and the dancing began.

On the ground, spectators did their best to get noticed by those on the floats.

Those on the floats did their best to pace themselves with their throws.

The parade officially kicks off Mardi Gras weekend in Lake Charles.

Click HERE for a list of Mardi Gras events in Southwest Louisiana.

Click HERE for a list of Mardi Gras events in Southwest Louisiana.

Click HERE for photos of Mardi Gras around Southwest Louisiana.

