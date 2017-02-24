I-10 & U.S. 171 Interchange renamed for Master Trooper Stephen Gray

The I-10 and U.S. 171 Interchange has been named in honor of a state trooper who died more than 20 years ago.

The day May 29, 1995 was a day like so many others for Master Trooper Stephen Gray, who was responding to a crash. But he was driving in heavy rain.

"While traveling to the scene, approximately 15 miles southeast of Lake Charles, he lost control of the vehicle he was driving in a heavy rainstorm, causing his car to cross into the opposing lane. His car was then struck broadside by an oncoming vehicle. Master Trooper Gray died of massive head and internal injuries sustained in the crash," said Sgt. James Anderson at the dedication ceremony.

It happened 22 years ago, but those who knew the 41-year-old Gray still hold him close in their hearts. Family and friends gathered to remember and honor him.

Gray's best friend, retired Deputy Dwayne Larriviere of Vernon Parish, shared memories of the man and loss he still feels.

"If he found out that you had a problem, he didn't wait to be asked. He would show up and do everything in his power to help. It was just the kind of man he was. I loved Steve like a brother. He was the brother I never had," he said.

Though Gray's two sons, Adam and Brian, were babies when he died, they grew up getting to know their father through others.

"One of mom's favorite stories to tell was how people that he had pulled over - they came to his funeral. So, for that to happen, at the end of the day, he showed such positive qualities, even a person who was pretty upset they got a speeding ticket or littering ticket would find it right and just to go to a funeral and remember him," said Adam.

"Basically he had a get along with anyone; pretty much attitude is the way I describe him - very nice, non-confrontational. I'm very grateful for this to happen," said Brian.

They hope passers-by will remember Gray and the kind of man he was.

Last year, the Louisiana Legislature dedicated the interchange in memory of Gray. Signs have been erected on each side of the interchange.

Copyright 2017 KPLC All rights reserved