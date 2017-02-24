Former Sulphur police chief dies at age 80 - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Former Sulphur police chief dies at age 80

Former Sulphur Police Chief T.J. Andrus (Source: Sulphur police) Former Sulphur Police Chief T.J. Andrus (Source: Sulphur police)
SULPHUR, LA (KPLC) -

Former longtime Sulphur  Police Chief T.J. Andrus passed away on Thursday at age 80.

He served as police chief 23 years, but began his law enforcement career in 1957 at age 17 with the civil defense and as a part-time auxiliary officer with both Sulphur police and the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

In 1960, Chief Frank Taylor offered Andrus a full-time position with the Sulphur police. He was one of six patrol officers on the force. When Andrus became chief in 1977, the department had grown to 11 employees total - and four patrol cars.

During his time as chief, Andrus oversaw many changes, including the construction of the current law enforcement building in 1983; hiring the department's first female officer, Vinetta Briscoe, in 1985; the opening of a new narcotics/ criminal patrol division in 1989, initiating the D.A.R.E. Program in 199; and installation of laptop computers in units in 1995 and the installation of mobile data units patrol cars in 1998.

Andrus retired on January 1, 2000 after 39 years of service.

Visitation will be held 10 a.m.- 6 p.m.on Sunday, Feb. 26 at Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home and 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The funeral will take place at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in Mimosa Pines Cemetery North.
 

